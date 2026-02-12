LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Swayambhu' Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama

‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama

Swayambhu: The teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film Swayambhu was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into what makers describe as a grand historical spectacle rooted in Indian heritage.

‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama (Pic Credits: Instagram)
‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 12, 2026 03:53:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama

Swayambhu: The teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film Swayambhu was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into what makers describe as a grand historical spectacle rooted in Indian heritage.

The film features Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, alongside Samyuktha, Nabha Natesh, and Nawab Shah. Mounted on a large scale, the project blends history, spirituality, and high-octane action.

Epic Tale Set In India’s Golden Era

Set against the backdrop of India’s celebrated golden age, the teaser introduces a narrative centred on bravery, legacy, and cultural pride. At the heart of the story lies the Sengol, an ancient sacred sceptre symbolising righteous rule, justice, and moral authority.

According to the makers, the Sengol carries deep spiritual significance and is linked to legends associated with Lord Ram. The sceptre is believed to represent governance guided by dharma, making it a powerful emblem within the film’s storyline.

Battle For The Sacred Sengol

The teaser hints at intense confrontations as rival kingdoms engage in fierce battles to reclaim the sacred symbol of power. Nikhil Siddhartha appears in a commanding warrior avatar, showcasing action-packed sequences and dramatic visuals that signal an ambitious period drama.

With large-scale war scenes and striking imagery, the film promises a visually immersive cinematic experience.

Backed By An Acclaimed Technical Team

Swayambhu is written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work in KGF and Salaar. Cinematography is handled by KK Senthil Kumar, whose credits include Baahubali and RRR, while editing is by Tammiraju.

With a strong technical team and an expansive historical setting, Swayambhu positions itself as a grand addition to the Indian period drama genre.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 3:51 AM IST
‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama

‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama
‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama
‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama
‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama

QUICK LINKS