Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over

Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over

Travelling to Delhi in February may burn a hole in your pocket as hotel prices skyrocket due to the India–AI Impact Summit 2026. With global delegates flooding the capital, luxury rooms now cost up to ₹3.9 lakh, forcing travellers to seek stays in NCR outskirts.

Delhi Hotel Prices Go Crazy Ahead Of AI Impact Summit 2026, Travellers Feel The Heat
Delhi Hotel Prices Go Crazy Ahead Of AI Impact Summit 2026, Travellers Feel The Heat

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 6, 2026 23:48:09 IST

Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over

The budget for your upcoming trip to India needs a complete “software update” because the current financial requirements exceed your existing budget. New Delhi experiences an unprecedented increase in hotel room rates, which have reached presidential suite pricing for standard rooms at luxury hotels.

The economic abnormality exists because the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 will take place at Bharat Mandapam between February 16 and 20.

The first international AI summit to take place in the Global South has attracted thousands of delegates from various countries as well as technology company executives and government leaders who have completely filled the city’s high-end accommodation options.

Dynamic Pricing and Inventory Exhaustion

The hospitality sector in Delhi has entered a period of increased demand because affluent visitors started visiting the area. Statistical data from major booking platforms indicates that five-star properties in the Lutyens’ and South Delhi belts have implemented aggressive dynamic pricing models.

The Leela Palace and Taj Palace currently list their rooms at prices between ₹1.5 Lakh to ₹3.9 Lakh which exceeds their normal range of₹25,000 to ₹35,000.

The current “insane pricing” situation exists because hotels have reserved their entire wings to accommodate official diplomatic missions and silicon-valley delegations, which forces independent travelers to pay high prices for the limited available rooms.

Regional Overflow and Logistics Impact

The AI Summit creates an impact that reaches beyond the immediate area surrounding Pragati Maidan. All central hotels have no available rooms, so customers now choose to stay at satellite locations, which include Aerocity, Gurgaon, and Noida.

The current hotel market permits mid-scale business hotels to increase their prices because of high demand for their services which causes their average daily rates (ADR) to double.

The summit requires more than 4,000 security personnel and VIP corridors, which create a major logistical operation that will force travelers to deal with extensive traffic disruptions.

Experts recommend that travelers to Delhi during this time period should choose to stay at boutique accommodations located in suburban areas or at the border between NCR and the city to escape the city’s peak “AI-inflation” period which affects its luxury district.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 11:48 PM IST
Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over

Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over

Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over
Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over
Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over
Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over

QUICK LINKS