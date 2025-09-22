LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins

Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins

Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 04:00:07 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday distributed saris among women in Ward Nos. 33 and 39 in Agartala on the occasion of Durga Puja.

CM Saha, addressing the event, said mothers and sisters are the embodiment of Maa Durga.

According to the release, he stated that every person wants to live in peace, and the state government sometimes uses its power to maintain peace for the people of the state.

Chief Minister further informed that there are some individuals who attempt to create unrest, which the government will not tolerate.

“Navaratri has started, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive tomorrow to offer puja at Mata Bari. Around Rs. 52 crore has been spent on the beautification of the Tripura Sundari Temple, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi. This is indeed a happy day for us,” said CM Saha.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22 and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Thereafter, he will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate the development work of ‘Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex’ at Matabari.

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

To promote and preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of India, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the development work of the ‘Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex’ at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme in the Gomati district in Tripura. It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in the Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

The project, given the shape of a tortoise viewed from above, includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, a drainage system, and a new three-storey complex consisting of stalls, a meditation hall, guest accommodations, and office rooms, among others.

It will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: durga-pujamanik-sahapm modi’tripura-sundari-temple

RELATED News

Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
GST reform benefits the poor: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Congress, says party only spreads "negativity and baseless criticism"
"PM Modi delivered what Congress only talked about": Piyush Goyal hits back at Jairam Ramesh over next gen GST remarks
Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"
"GST reform will only benefit those who have money," says Prashant Kishor after PM's address

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh reports surge in dengue cases, records nine deaths in past 24 hours
'Jolly LLB 3' races ahead at box office, collects Rs 32.50 cr in two days
Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai
Pakistan: Three transgender persons found shot dead in Karachi's Memon Goth
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site
"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot
"Fielding coach ne email daal diya hai ladkon ko…": Suryakumar's hilarious reply on team's catch drops
Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony
Researchers make atoms talk to each other inside silicon chips: Study
"World will hear from us": Netanyahu vows response after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine
Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins
Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins
Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins
Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins

QUICK LINKS