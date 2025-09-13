TVK’s Vijay To Begin Tamil Nadu Campaign Today: What His First Big Tour Means For 2026 Elections
TVK's Vijay To Begin Tamil Nadu Campaign Today: What His First Big Tour Means For 2026 Elections

TVK’s Vijay To Begin Tamil Nadu Campaign Today: What His First Big Tour Means For 2026 Elections

Actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay will launch his first state-wide political tour from Tiruchi on Sept 13, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. He accused the MK Stalin govt of imposing unfair restrictions on his party’s public meetings.

TVK chief Vijay to kick off his first Tamil Nadu election tour from Tiruchi (Photo: ANI)
TVK chief Vijay to kick off his first Tamil Nadu election tour from Tiruchi (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 13, 2025 09:17:59 IST

Actor-turned-politician and TVK Chief President Vijay on Friday made the declaration of the inauguration of his maiden state-wide political tour in Tamil Nadu, starting on September 13 from Tiruchi.

Addressing a release shared on X, Vijay declared that his campaign is called “History returns to crown the deserving; your Vijay is coming”. Vijay will begin the campaign at 10:35 am opposite the MGR statue of the Gandhi Market Police Station, Marakkadai, Trichy.

From tomorrow, I, your Vijay, will be touring each and every district to see you my people and speak out on your behalf, as I had pledged in our Madurai convention,” the TVK chief asserted.

The actor-politician stressed that the tour would visit each of Tamil Nadu’s districts before the 2026 state assembly polls, his biggest foray into active politics after establishing TVK.



Vijay Slams MK Stalin Government

Vijay targeted the DMK government under Chief Minister MK Stalin and claimed that the police have placed unusual curbs on the gatherings of his party.

“As a political party head, we wish to meet the people democratically. In this backdrop, unlike any other political boss in the history of Tamil Nadu, the police have placed security curbs only on our party,” he added.

He called on the state government to stand by democratic values and asserted: “Instead of fleeing its duty in the name of security, the government and Chief Minister should provide security to our party workers and people at large, fulfilling their moral duty above political lines.”

Main Highlights of Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Political Yatra

Starts on September 13, 2025, from Tiruchi.

Election slogan: “Your Vijay is coming.”

First large-scale state-wide political outreach by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Directed towards mobilizing support before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Vijay accuses DMK government of undue restrictions on TVK meetings.

With this campaign, Vijay aims to emerge as a strong challenger in Tamil Nadu politics, attempting to take his enormous fan following to the poll arena as a forceful electoral force.

In another development, during his address at a rally in Madurai, Vijay identified the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “the only ideological enemy” of his party, while the ruling DMK is “the political enemy”. He stated that the BJP foisted various choices such as NEET on Tamil Nadu, without consideration for the economic and social aspects of Tamil Nadu, and demanded the abolishment of the examination. On the DMK, he pleads that they hold a covert agreement with the BJP: therefore, if the ruling party is imposing an existing order, they should be seen to be in breach of principles and hopefully have better alternatives.

ALSO READ: TVK Maanadu Event: Actor Vijay Declares BJP As Its ‘Only Ideological Enemy’

Tags: Actor VijayTamil Nadu electionTVK VijayVijay Tamil Nadu Campaign

TVK’s Vijay To Begin Tamil Nadu Campaign Today: What His First Big Tour Means For 2026 Elections

