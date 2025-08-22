TVK Maanadu Event: Actor Vijay Declares BJP As Its ‘Only Ideological Enemy’

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s Maanadu, a high level political rally has declared BJP as TVK’s only ideological enemy. Vijay’s second big political gathering has tongues gossiping in the streets of Tamil Nadu once again, and fireworks of speculation going off regarding the kind of difference he could make in the 2026 Assembly polls. The high-decibel event, held by his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), attracted huge crowds, especially young voters and first-time electors – a segment that Vijay’s party workers think could be the cornerstone of his political innings.

Political pundits are still divided in their views on what Vijay’s entry would imply for the state’s political spectrum. Some have forecast that TVK would divide the anti-incumbency vote, attracting the supporters of the AIADMK away from it and indirectly aiding the ruling DMK. Others are of the opinion that the emergence of TVK would cut into the youth vote base of Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and upset Tamil Nadu’s traditional political dynamics. Minority votes are also in the spotlight, with speculations of Vijay, a Christian, getting support from sections traditionally voting for the DMK.

“BJP is the only enemy” says Vijay

During his address at a rally in Madurai, Vijay identified the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “the only ideological enemy” of his party, while the ruling DMK is “the political enemy”. He stated that the BJP foisted various choices – such as NEET – on Tamil Nadu, without consideration for the economic and social aspects of Tamil Nadu, and demanded the abolishment of the examination. On the DMK, he pleads that they hold a covert agreement with the BJP: therefore, if the ruling party is imposing an existing order, they should be seen to be in breach of principles and hopefully have better alternatives.

Vijay’s oration combined historical symbolism with emotional resonance. Setting comparisons with historic elections in 1967 and 1977 – when CN Annadurai and MGR remapped Tamil Nadu politics – he posed TVK as a generational choice that could shake the hold of legacy parties. “A lion knows how to live in a crowd and also knows how to live alone. It remains unique.”. A lion emerges only to hunt, not to entertain,” he said, indicating TVK’s willingness to confront entrenched political forces with moral intensity and policy goals toward the people.

Vijay has not yet formed alliances with mainstream parties. Analysts say that if the AIADMK is going to sever ties with the BJP before the polls, then TVK might look for opportunistic alliances that would change the game’s logic in Tamil Nadu.

