Two Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Via E-Mail

Two schools in Delhi, one in RK Puram and the other in Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, prompting the administrations to send students back home.

In a shocking incident on Monday morning, two schools in Delhi—Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar—received bomb threats via email. The alerts were reported to the Delhi Police and fire brigade around 7 a.m. as precautionary measures were swiftly implemented.

Both schools immediately made contact with parents and dispatched students to go home. Authorities are investigating the sending of threatening emails while simultaneously securing the school premises to ensure no harm occurs within the compound.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from outside of DPS RK Puram – one of the two schools that receive bomb threats, via e-mail, today morning pic.twitter.com/sQMOPh4opI — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

Previous Bomb Threat Incident

This is not the first incidence of a threat being raised against schools in Delhi. On November 9, in Rohini, a similar email threat was received to a private school called Venkateshwar Global School. The school conducted an evacuation and a meticulous search after deploying bomb squads, dog squads, and specialized units, all without any suspicious objects left behind. The threat had been later declared a hoax.

Delhi Police provided assurances that investigations into the source of these emails are continuing and that appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible.

Also Read: Delhi Breathes Sigh Of Relief After Moderate Rain, Air Quality Gets Better