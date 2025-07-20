LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Home > India > Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger

Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger

Two Indians were shot dead by the gunmen during an attack in Niger’s South West Dosso region whereas the third was abducted, said the Indian Embassy in Niger.

Indians killed in Niger (Representative image)
Indians killed in Niger (Representative image)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 00:30:20 IST

New Delhi, July 19: Two Indians were shot dead by the gunmen during an attack in Niger’s South West Dosso region whereas the third was abducted, said the Indian Embassy in Niger. “In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger’s Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian. All Indians in Niger are advised to remain vigilant. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy@CPVIndia “said the embassy in a post on ‘X’.     

Where were the victims working?

The victims have been identified as workers working at a construction site in Dosso which is 140 kilometers from the country’s capital Niamey. Niger has for many years battled an insurgency linked to Al-Qaida and the Islamic State (Daesh) which has worsened since the military toppled the democratically elected government in July 2023.

June was one of the country’s deadliest months on record as IS-backed fighters launched a major offensive across the Tillaberi and Dosso regions, killing more than 100 civilians in what marked a return to mass atrocities in rural areas as per the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The attack took place on July 15. 

Ends.

The troubled past of Niger 

Niger has faced a history of terrorism, primarily from insurgencies spilling over from neighboring countries like Mali and Nigeria, and also stemming from internal conflicts. These groups, including ISIS-Sahel, Boko Haram, and al-Qaeda-affiliated groups, have exploited Niger’s porous borders and weak governance in certain areas to carry out attacks and recruit members.

Also read: Over 100 Killed In Nigeria As Gunmen Attack Yelewata Village: Amnesty International

Tags: Indian embassy in NigerNiger Dosso regionNiger Indians killed

More News

Stuntman SM Raju Death: Akshay Kumar Insures 650 Artists Amid Safety Debate and Legal Actions
Japan Heads to Polls in Key Test for PM Shigeru Ishiba – All You Need to Know
Perseids Meteor Shower 2025: Event Of Space Rocks Burning In Earth’s Atmosphere
Delhi Government To Modernize City Markets: CM Rekha Gupta Holds High-Level Meeting
Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi For Explanation About Trump’s ‘five jets shot down’ claims
Donald Trump Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency-How serious Is This Condition?
Who Is Aneet Padda? Saiyaara’s Leading Lady And Ahaan Panday’s Co-Star Once Stole Hearts With A Cute Paytm AD
LA 2028 Olympics Cricket: Will India And Pakistan Miss Out On Epic Showdown?
Harbhajan Singh Quits WCL Match Against Pakistan Champions Following Massive Backlash: Report
‘What A Joy It Always Is To Fly Air India’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Lauds Air India for Exceptional Services
Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger
Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger
Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger
Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?