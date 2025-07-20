Two Indians Killed, One Abducted In Niger Terrorist Attack: Indian Embassy In Niger

New Delhi, July 19: Two Indians were shot dead by the gunmen during an attack in Niger’s South West Dosso region whereas the third was abducted, said the Indian Embassy in Niger. “In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger’s Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian. All Indians in Niger are advised to remain vigilant. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy@CPVIndia “said the embassy in a post on ‘X’.

Where were the victims working?

The victims have been identified as workers working at a construction site in Dosso which is 140 kilometers from the country’s capital Niamey. Niger has for many years battled an insurgency linked to Al-Qaida and the Islamic State (Daesh) which has worsened since the military toppled the democratically elected government in July 2023.

June was one of the country’s deadliest months on record as IS-backed fighters launched a major offensive across the Tillaberi and Dosso regions, killing more than 100 civilians in what marked a return to mass atrocities in rural areas as per the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The attack took place on July 15.

The troubled past of Niger

Niger has faced a history of terrorism, primarily from insurgencies spilling over from neighboring countries like Mali and Nigeria, and also stemming from internal conflicts. These groups, including ISIS-Sahel, Boko Haram, and al-Qaeda-affiliated groups, have exploited Niger’s porous borders and weak governance in certain areas to carry out attacks and recruit members.

