Two LeT Terrorists Killed In Kulgam, Operation Gudder Culminated

Operation Gudder has been concluded with the elimination of two hardcore Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The slain militants have been identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian.

According to officials, security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores from the encounter site.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army stated in a post on X, “Based on specific intelligence input by Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint search operation was launched in Guddar forest of Kulgam.”

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress, “It added.

OP GUDDAR, Kulgam Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire,… pic.twitter.com/pV3oWW6gor — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 8, 2025

The encounter has broken out in the Guddar forest of Kulgam on the morning of September 8, and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army and the CRPF are involved in it.

