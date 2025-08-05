Home > India > UP: 68-Year-Old Man Found Guilty For The 1976 Theft After His Confession

In Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi, a 68-year-old frail looking man has been found guilty of a theft at the cooperative society nearly 50 years after the incident occurred.

August 5, 2025

In Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi, a 68-year-old frail looking man has been found guilty of a theft at the cooperative society nearly 50 years after the incident occurred. Kanhaiya Lal, the last surviving accused in this case, was found guilty not through a trial but with his confession in the court. This case dates back to March 1976 and was stretched for over 49 years with countless hearings, bureaucratic delays and also the deaths of two co-accused during the trial. 

What did the prosecution officer said about Kanhaiya’s role in the 1976 theft case?

The prosecution officer Akhilesh Kumar Maurya said that the case was filed on March 31, 1976, by Bihari Lal Gautam, then secretary of the Large Scale Cooperative Society in Tahrauli. According to the allegations of Bihari Lal Gautam, on March 27, 1976, Kanhaiya Lal, then a Class IV employee, stole an official receipt book and a wristwatch worth Rs 150 from the office. The signatures were forged by Lal in the receipt book. He had also misappropriated over Rs 14,000 from society members. Two other men, Laxmi Prasad and Raghunath, were accused of issuing forged receipts in their own names and embezzling funds, Mr Maurya said.

How an almost similar case happened in 2024 with a different ending?

In an almost similar case in 2024 but with a happy ending, according to the Deccan Herald, in Chennai, Ranjith had stolen Rs 37.50 Sri Lankan rupees from an old couple Subramanian and Ezhuvai while he was a teenager. He had committed this act while helping the old couple shift their home in 1975. After feeling guilty conscience for this act, Ranith, now a 64-year-old businessman, traced the family members of the couple and seek forgiveness for his act. Ranjith also handed over 70,000 Sri Lankan rupees each to the couple’s three sons and to the kin of their daughter. He also gifted them with new clothes and sweets.

