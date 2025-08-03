Woman Caught With 34 Stolen Phones In Southeast Delhi

Police arrested a 32-year-old woman named Jasmin with 34 stolen mobile phones and one tablet in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony area. The arrest took place on August 1 during routine patrolling. Police officers stopped her near Taimoor Nagar while she was carrying a large bag.

After checking the contents of the bag, the team recovered the stolen items. Officials identified Jasmin as a resident of Taimoor Nagar. She was taken into custody on the spot, and the recovered mobile phones and tablet were seized as evidence for further legal action.

Police Confirm Previous Criminal Record

Police confirmed that Jasmin is a repeat offender and has a record of theft-related cases. She has previously been involved in at least four similar cases. Officials stated that she operated in crowded areas and targeted people’s phones for resale.

During her questioning, Jasmin admitted to buying stolen phones from two suppliers at low prices. She then sold them at higher rates to earn a profit. Investigating officers are now trying to identify and locate the other people involved in the mobile theft racket. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Must Read: Railway Worker Killed In IED Blast Near Odisha-Jharkhand Border