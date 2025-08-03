Home > India > Railway Worker Killed In IED Blast Near Odisha-Jharkhand Border

A railway employee, Itua Oram, was killed in an IED blast on a railway track near the Odisha-Jharkhand border in Sundergarh district on Sunday. The explosion occurred between Karampada and Renjda under the Bimlagarh section. Police found Maoist posters at the site and suspect their involvement, as the blast coincided with the Maoists’ 'Shahid Saptah' observance.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 3, 2025 15:07:42 IST

An IED blast killed a railway employee near the Odisha-Jharkhand border in Sundergarh district on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Itua Oram, who worked as a ‘key man’ with Indian Railways. The explosion occurred on railway tracks between Karampada and Renjda under the Bimlagarh section. Though the track suffered minor damage, the South Eastern Railway confirmed that passenger train movement remained unaffected since the affected line was a loop route. Police reached the site and began their investigation. Authorities recovered Maoist posters near the blast spot, indicating possible involvement of Maoist groups.

Police Suspect Maoist Link to the Blast

Police stated that they found Maoist posters near the site of the explosion, suggesting the blast may be linked to the ongoing ‘Shahid Saptah’ (Martyrs’ Week) observed by Maoist groups from July 28 to August 3. The blast site falls under the Saranda forest range, which is known for Maoist activity. A local police officer said, “After getting clearance from the local police, we will carry out the maintenance work.” Security personnel have cordoned off the area, and further combing operations are ongoing. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in nearby regions for any further threats.

Odisha CM Announces Ex-Gratia for Victim’s Family

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed sorrow over the death of railway worker Itua Oram in the blast. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family. The financial assistance will be released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), as confirmed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a post on X. The state government also assured full support to the grieving family. Officials from the railway and local administration are coordinating efforts to provide immediate relief and ensure safety for other staff working in the affected areas.

