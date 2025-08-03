SpiceJet Staff Assaulted By Army Officer Over Baggage Dispute At Srinagar Airport

A violent incident broke out at Srinagar Airport on July 26 when a senior Army officer allegedly assaulted multiple SpiceJet staff members. The altercation took place during the boarding of SpiceJet flight SG-386 to Delhi. SpiceJet stated that the officer, identified as a Lieutenant Colonel from the High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, became aggressive when informed about extra charges for carrying 16 kg of cabin baggage more than twice the allowed 7 kg. He refused to pay the charges and tried to enter the aerobridge without completing boarding formalities.

Four Staff Injured, FIR Filed by SpiceJet

SpiceJet confirmed that four of its employees suffered injuries during the incident. One staff member lost consciousness during the scuffle, and another suffered a spinal fracture and facial injuries, including jaw trauma. The airline said the officer continued to assault the unconscious employee. A third employee received a strong kick to the face while assisting the collapsed colleague, causing severe bleeding. All injured employees were immediately taken to the hospital. SpiceJet has filed an FIR and is planning to impose a no-fly ban on the officer involved in the attack.

SpiceJet Condemns Attack, Seeks Ministry Action

SpiceJet released an official statement condemning the violent act. The airline stated, “SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion.” The airline submitted CCTV footage of the incident to the police and has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It described the assault as “murderous” and demanded immediate and strict action. SpiceJet confirmed that a CISF officer had escorted the passenger back to the boarding gate before the situation turned violent and out of control.

Army Responds, Awaits Investigation Outcome

The Indian Army acknowledged the incident and assured that it is following due process. A senior Army official told CNN-News18, “This issue has come to the notice of the Indian Army, and we are awaiting the conclusion of the pending investigation.” The Army official added that the Indian Army remains committed to upholding discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage and statements from witnesses as part of the ongoing probe into the altercation at the Srinagar airport.

