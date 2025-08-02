Home > India > UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking

UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Friday criticised officials over delays in tourism infrastructure projects, directing immediate corrective measures, including penalties on non-performing contractors and reforms in the tendering process.

Credit - @uptourismgov
Credit - @uptourismgov

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 2, 2025 05:39:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Friday criticised officials over delays in tourism infrastructure projects, directing immediate corrective measures, including penalties on non-performing contractors and reforms in the tendering process.

Jaiveer Singh’s Reaction

At a high-level review meeting held at the Tourism Directorate in Gomti Nagar, Singh instructed officials to ensure on-site quality control, improve material standards, and accelerate work across key projects, from Chitrakoot’s Somnath Shiva Temple to the Yamuna riverfront in Firozabad and SIHM in Gorakhpur.

The minister emphasised timely delivery and high standards in all districts, including rural and lesser-known destinations. “Every district has a story; our job is to make it visible, accessible and tourist-ready,” he said, underlining the importance of promoting eco-tourism and heritage tourism beyond urban hubs.

For projects like the Buddha Vihara Vipassana Centre in Jhansi, stakeholder feedback was positive, but Singh reiterated the need for uniform quality and speed.

Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram echoed these sentiments, stating, “Aesthetic and functional integrity of tourism infrastructure is non-negotiable. We must deliver a visitor experience that matches global benchmarks.”

The meeting concluded with a directive to prioritise high-potential sites for both domestic and international tourism while ensuring inclusive development in semi-urban and rural areas. (With HT Inputs)

Tags: Jaiveer SinghUP Tourism Minister

RELATED News

Horoscope for August 2, 2025 – Insights on Love, Career, Health & Cosmic Guidance
5 Must-Try Dishes at Rameshwaram Cafe That Keep the Crowd Coming Back!
India Rejects “Unverified, Dubious” UK Parliamentary Committee Report
Meet Sonali Mishra: The Woman Who Is Breaking Barriers As RPF’s First Woman Director General
Help on Foreign Soil: India Responds to Alarming Migrant Crisis in Saudi Arabia

LATEST NEWS

Pickleball Just Leveled Up—From Trend to Lifestyle. Check Out What’s Happening in Delhi
UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking
Trump Fires BLS Head After Poor Employment Numbers, Cites Biden-Era Appointee
Trump Removes BLS Head After Poor Employment Numbers, Cites Biden-Era Appointee
YouTuber Hits Blake Lively with Legal Bombshell Amid Explosive Celebrity Court Feud
India Adds Eight New Consular Centres in U.S.
Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush Region
Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K’s Reaction!
France Halts Gaza Evacuation Programme After Palestinian Student Accused of Antisemitism
Rani Mukerji’s Top 5 Unforgettable Power Performances That Redefined Bollywood
UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking
UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking
UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking
UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?