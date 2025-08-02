UP Tourism Minister Slams Delay in Projects; Orders Penalties, Fast-Tracking

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Friday criticised officials over delays in tourism infrastructure projects, directing immediate corrective measures, including penalties on non-performing contractors and reforms in the tendering process.

Jaiveer Singh’s Reaction

At a high-level review meeting held at the Tourism Directorate in Gomti Nagar, Singh instructed officials to ensure on-site quality control, improve material standards, and accelerate work across key projects, from Chitrakoot’s Somnath Shiva Temple to the Yamuna riverfront in Firozabad and SIHM in Gorakhpur.

The minister emphasised timely delivery and high standards in all districts, including rural and lesser-known destinations. “Every district has a story; our job is to make it visible, accessible and tourist-ready,” he said, underlining the importance of promoting eco-tourism and heritage tourism beyond urban hubs.

For projects like the Buddha Vihara Vipassana Centre in Jhansi, stakeholder feedback was positive, but Singh reiterated the need for uniform quality and speed.

Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram echoed these sentiments, stating, “Aesthetic and functional integrity of tourism infrastructure is non-negotiable. We must deliver a visitor experience that matches global benchmarks.”

The meeting concluded with a directive to prioritise high-potential sites for both domestic and international tourism while ensuring inclusive development in semi-urban and rural areas. (With HT Inputs)