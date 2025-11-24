Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Incident: Man Keeps Mother’s Body In Old Age Home’s Deep Freezer For 4 Days To Attend Wedding, Ends Up Burying Her Instead Of Cremating

Another troubling example has come out of the Jaunpur region of Uttar Pradesh, where a man supposedly rejected his mother’s body at an old-age home as a wedding was going on in his house.

His mother Shobha Devi who had been staying in the facility passed away due to a long-term disease. Upon hearing this, it is said that the son requested the staff to preserve her body in a freezer of four days.

Uttar Pradesh: Son Refuses to Take Mother’s Body Home

Keep body of my mother in deep freeze of 4 days. A wedding is in progression at home; it will be un auspicious to bring the body home. According to the shelter authorities, he told the staff that he will take her after the wedding.

After this denial, the employees of this old-age home called other family members and they later brought the body back home. Nevertheless, rather than burning Shobha Devi, the family used to bury her. Her husband told them that they had made telegrams which said that the body would be exhumed and burnt four days later.

Bhual Gupta was a merchant of groceries, who lived in Gorakhpur. He had three sons and a wife, Shobha Devi who lived with him in Bharoiya village, Kepierganj. The couple is also blessed with three daughters who are married. Bhual claims that one of the family quarrels a year ago caused his older son to remove him out of the house.

Bhual was so upset that he walked out of home and drove to Rajghat to commit suicide. The people there convinced him against such a move and advised him to go to Ayodhya or Mathura where he could get food and lodging. Bhual and his wife then went to Ayodhya, where no preparations being made, they went on to Mathura.

Gorakhpur Family Feud Resurfaces After Shobha Devi’s Death at Shelter

People in Mathura referred them to old-age home in Jaunpur. The owner of the facility, Ravi Kumar Choubey called the couple and took them to the shelter. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Choubey claimed Shobha Devi had suffered a leg complication a few months ago and she had gone to a private hospital, where she was being treated.

Shobha Devi deteriorated on November 19 and passed on during treatment. Bhual told his younger son by telephone. The younger brother replied that he would have to ask his elder brother before replying.

He later returned the call, telling him that the elder brother insisted that the body be stored in a freezer within four days since his son was in the process of conducting a wedding. Coming home with the body during the parties, he said, would be unlucky. He insisted in the cremation, to be performed after four days.

Then Ravi Choubey addressed the son personally and the latter repeated the demand. As other relatives learnt about the death of Shobha Devi, they had their desire to see her once more. The body was at length dispatched out of Jaunpur to Gorakhpur.

However, rather than having the final rites done, the elder son interred the body. It was told Bhual, it should be exhumed and cremated in four days. Why, he said, before that, the body would be eaten by insects.

Choubey further said that the parents were only in touch with the younger son who would at times make calls to enquire about their welfare. The couple had not been visited by any of their family members at the shelter.

