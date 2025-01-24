Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Uttar Pradesh Divas: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Unity And Progress In State’s Inaugural Event

CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated the state's foundation day in Lucknow, emphasizing unity and progress. He highlighted the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a symbol of national unity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Uttar Pradesh Divas: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Unity And Progress In State’s Inaugural Event

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Uttar Pradesh Divas' celebrations in Lucknow, commemorating the foundation day of the state.


On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the ‘Uttar Pradesh Divas’ celebrations in Lucknow, commemorating the foundation day of the state. The event, which marks the establishment of Uttar Pradesh, was graced by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In his speech, CM Yogi emphasized the significance of the year 2024 for both the state and the nation. He began by highlighting the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which commenced on January 13, marking Paush Purnima. The event has drawn millions of devotees from across the world to the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip, with CM Yogi quoting the message of the Kumbh: “Maha Kumbh Triveni ka ek hi sandesh; ekta se Akhand rahega ye desh,” underscoring the importance of unity and spirituality.

Further, the Chief Minister pointed out the historical importance of this year, with the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India approaching. He noted that the Constitution, handed over to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, will complete 75 years of implementation on January 26, 2024. CM Yogi also marked the significance of the establishment of Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950, pointing to the historical legacy and progress of the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Concluding his speech, CM Yogi expressed confidence in the state’s future, declaring, “Uttar Pradesh has become a state of unlimited potential.”

In a separate address at a public rally in the Milkipur Assembly constituency for the upcoming by-polls, CM Yogi lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav for criticizing the Maha Kumbh event. “When the whole country and the world were praising Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, the former CM of UP, Akhilesh Yadav, was criticizing it daily and playing with the faith of the people of India,” he remarked.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: TVK Leader Vijay Presents Silver Coins To Newly Appointed Administrators As A Gesture Of Appreciation

Filed under

CM Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s...

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Shocking Discovery: Romanian Woman Found Dead, Partially Eaten By Her Pet Pugs

Shocking Discovery: Romanian Woman Found Dead, Partially Eaten By Her Pet Pugs

Two Hidden Mountains 100 Times Taller Than Mount Everest Discovered Beneath Earth’s Surface

Two Hidden Mountains 100 Times Taller Than Mount Everest Discovered Beneath Earth’s Surface

TVK Leader Vijay Presents Silver Coins To Newly Appointed Administrators As A Gesture Of Appreciation

TVK Leader Vijay Presents Silver Coins To Newly Appointed Administrators As A Gesture Of Appreciation

Entertainment

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Here’s Why ‘Sex’ Films Were Snubbed At 2025 Oscars Nominations

Here’s Why ‘Sex’ Films Were Snubbed At 2025 Oscars Nominations

Nayanthara Joins Yash In His Upcoming Film ‘Toxic,’ Akshay Oberoi Confirms

Nayanthara Joins Yash In His Upcoming Film ‘Toxic,’ Akshay Oberoi Confirms

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox