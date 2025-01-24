Uttar Pradesh Divas: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Unity And Progress In State’s Inaugural Event

CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated the state's foundation day in Lucknow, emphasizing unity and progress. He highlighted the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a symbol of national unity.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Uttar Pradesh Divas' celebrations in Lucknow, commemorating the foundation day of the state.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the ‘Uttar Pradesh Divas’ celebrations in Lucknow, commemorating the foundation day of the state. The event, which marks the establishment of Uttar Pradesh, was graced by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In his speech, CM Yogi emphasized the significance of the year 2024 for both the state and the nation. He began by highlighting the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which commenced on January 13, marking Paush Purnima. The event has drawn millions of devotees from across the world to the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip, with CM Yogi quoting the message of the Kumbh: “Maha Kumbh Triveni ka ek hi sandesh; ekta se Akhand rahega ye desh,” underscoring the importance of unity and spirituality.

Further, the Chief Minister pointed out the historical importance of this year, with the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India approaching. He noted that the Constitution, handed over to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, will complete 75 years of implementation on January 26, 2024. CM Yogi also marked the significance of the establishment of Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950, pointing to the historical legacy and progress of the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Concluding his speech, CM Yogi expressed confidence in the state’s future, declaring, “Uttar Pradesh has become a state of unlimited potential.”

In a separate address at a public rally in the Milkipur Assembly constituency for the upcoming by-polls, CM Yogi lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav for criticizing the Maha Kumbh event. “When the whole country and the world were praising Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, the former CM of UP, Akhilesh Yadav, was criticizing it daily and playing with the faith of the people of India,” he remarked.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: TVK Leader Vijay Presents Silver Coins To Newly Appointed Administrators As A Gesture Of Appreciation