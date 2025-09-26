Uttar Pradesh Witnesses Massive Pilgrim Rush In First Four Days of Navratri 2025

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a surge of around 40 lakh devotees visiting Durga temples across the state in the first four days of Navratri, officials confirmed on Friday. Pilgrims flocked to temples ranging from the Vindhyavasini Dham in eastern UP to Shakambhari Devi Shakti Peeth in Saharanpur.

Authorities attributed the rise to the state government’s eight-year focus on preserving temple heritage while adding modern facilities for pilgrims. Officials project the number to exceed 1 crore during the final three days of Navratri – Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami – as devotees continue to participate in rituals and celebrations.

Vindhyavasini Dham Records Record Footfall

Since September 22, the Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur welcomed 12 lakh devotees, with daily footfall reaching 3.5 to 4 lakh. The construction of the Vindhyachal Corridor improved facilities, allowing officials to anticipate 6-7 lakh visitors per day during the festival’s peak.

Pilgrims praised the well-maintained pathways, shelters, and amenities, which have enhanced their overall experience. Officials also ensured smooth crowd management and safety measures. This development aligns with the government’s mission to make pilgrimages safer, more accessible, and spiritually rewarding for devotees, strengthening faith and community participation across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi Temples See Significant Increase

Varanasi’s Maa Vishalakshi Devi temple recorded 8,000-10,000 daily visitors during Navratri, up from 5,000-7,000 on regular days. Authorities expect 20,000-30,000 devotees daily during the final three days. The temple attracts a large number of pilgrims from South India.

The state government has proposed a Vishalakshi Corridor to enhance the darshan experience. Other shrines like Gayatri Shakti Peeth Choura Devi and Maa Kushmanda temples report daily crowds of 40,000-50,000 and 15,000-20,000, respectively. Officials said improved facilities, organized queues, and modern amenities helped manage the influx efficiently.

In Saharanpur, Shakambhari Devi Shakti Peeth saw 50,000 devotees daily, while Tripur Bala Sundari temple welcomed 40,000. Both temples are expected to host up to 1 lakh visitors per day during peak Navratri days. In Balrampur, the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple recorded 50,000 daily visitors, with projections of 1-1.5 lakh for Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami. Prayagraj’s Maa Alopi Shankari Shakti Peeth attracted over 1.25 lakh visitors daily, expected to rise to 2-2.5 lakh during peak days. The Maa Kalyani Devi and Maa Lalita Devi temples in Prayagraj also witnessed 70,000-80,000 visitors per day.

The Uttar Pradesh government invested over Rs 6 crore in temple facilities, including shelters, drinking water, entrance gates, beautification, and lighting. In Gorakhpur, a Rs 2.13 crore project renovated Tarkulha Devi temple, drawing 50,000 visitors daily and expected to reach 1 lakh on Navami. Budhiya Mai temple also saw a surge, with an estimated 1 lakh visitors per day due to a Rs 1.6 crore development project. Other temples like Chowkiya Mai Dham in Jaunpur welcomed 70,000 daily devotees, projected to reach 1 lakh on peak days. Agra district temples expect more than 30 lakh pilgrims overall.

Navratri Celebrated as Women’s Safety and Empowerment

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government marked Navratri under ‘Mission Shakti 5.0’, focusing on women’s safety and empowerment. Female police officers organized Scooty rallies across the state, while girl students were given symbolic administrative roles for a day. Officials emphasized that this initiative promotes gender equality and encourages community participation. Combining religious celebrations with social initiatives, the government ensured that devotees could celebrate safely while spreading awareness about women empowerment and public security throughout the state.

