Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The announcement comes alongside other initiatives, including the extension of the state’s winter pilgrimage into a year-round event and the flagging off of Uttarakhand’s contingent for the National Youth Festival 2025.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) later this month. Speaking at the 29th Uttarayani Mela in Bareilly, Dhami emphasized the significance of UCC, referring to the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Highlighting the historical importance of Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, Dhami stated, “When Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar introduced Article 44, he made provisions for a uniform civil code to be implemented across states and the country.” The UCC aims to provide a single set of laws governing personal matters for all citizens, irrespective of religion, to ensure equality and justice.

Flag-Off For National Youth Festival 2025

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami flagged off Uttarakhand’s contingent for the National Youth Festival 2025 from his camp office in Dehradun. The team, representing the state, will participate in the prestigious Yuva Mahotsav in New Delhi. Extending his best wishes, Dhami encouraged the youth to perform at their best and bring laurels to the state.

In a statement, Dhami remarked on the transformative role of central government initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Through various schemes by the Central Government, the youth are achieving remarkable success in different fields. Events like the National Youth Festival instil enthusiasm and inspiration, which are vital for the development of the youth and the nation,” he said.

Winter Pilgrimage Extended Year-Round

Additionally, CM Dhami announced the extension of the state’s winter pilgrimage initiative to a year-round event. Taking to social media platform X, Dhami stated, “Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our double engine government has extended the winter pilgrimage. Now, the Char Dham Yatra will be conducted throughout the year instead of the earlier six months.”

