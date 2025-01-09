Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The announcement comes alongside other initiatives, including the extension of the state’s winter pilgrimage into a year-round event and the flagging off of Uttarakhand’s contingent for the National Youth Festival 2025.

Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In January, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) later this month. Speaking at the 29th Uttarayani Mela in Bareilly, Dhami emphasized the significance of UCC, referring to the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Highlighting the historical importance of Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, Dhami stated, “When Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar introduced Article 44, he made provisions for a uniform civil code to be implemented across states and the country.” The UCC aims to provide a single set of laws governing personal matters for all citizens, irrespective of religion, to ensure equality and justice.

Flag-Off For National Youth Festival 2025

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami flagged off Uttarakhand’s contingent for the National Youth Festival 2025 from his camp office in Dehradun. The team, representing the state, will participate in the prestigious Yuva Mahotsav in New Delhi. Extending his best wishes, Dhami encouraged the youth to perform at their best and bring laurels to the state.

In a statement, Dhami remarked on the transformative role of central government initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Through various schemes by the Central Government, the youth are achieving remarkable success in different fields. Events like the National Youth Festival instil enthusiasm and inspiration, which are vital for the development of the youth and the nation,” he said.

Winter Pilgrimage Extended Year-Round

Additionally, CM Dhami announced the extension of the state’s winter pilgrimage initiative to a year-round event. Taking to social media platform X, Dhami stated, “Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our double engine government has extended the winter pilgrimage. Now, the Char Dham Yatra will be conducted throughout the year instead of the earlier six months.”

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: UP Govt Orders Fresh Probe Into 1976 Sambhal Riots, Seeks Report In 7 Days

Filed under

ucc Uniform Civil Code

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Why Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Hold Special Significance? Devotees Rush For Tickets, Causing Tragic Stampede

Why Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Hold Special Significance? Devotees Rush For Tickets, Causing...

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Man Tears Open Plane’s Exit Door To Jump Out Following Phone Argument With Girlfriend

Man Tears Open Plane’s Exit Door To Jump Out Following Phone Argument With Girlfriend

Entertainment

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox