Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 28-Member Tourist Group From Kerala Missing After Disaster

There has been another big development in the Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi cloudburst disaster incident. According to PTI, a 28-member group of tourists, who are Kerala natives, has gone missing. According to their family member on 6th August 2025, Wednesday, this incident happened after a cloudburst triggered massive mudslides in Uttarakhand. 20 out of 28 natives are reportedly from Kerala settled in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the remaining eight are from various districts in Kerala. A relative of one of the couples in the group has told the media.

What happened in the Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi Cloudburst

The Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district and Sukhi Top were struck by two separate cloudbursts. These cloudbursts have led to mudslide and flash floods in Dharali village. Videos shared across the social media platforms have shown the massive destruction that happened due to this disaster. Now, in an interaction with PTI, an eyewitness Sixty-year-old Subhash Chandra Semwal, a resident of the Mukhba village (located in front of Dharali) and also an eyewitness told PTI, “When we saw a huge amount of water flowing down in Kheer Ganga, we all panicked. Then we blew whistles to alert the people living in Dharali market and shouted at them to run away from there.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of cloudburst and flash flood-affected areas in Uttarkashi

According to ANI report, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the cloudburst and flash flood-affected areas in Uttarkashi’s Dharali. The Uttarakhand CM oversaw an ongoing high-rescue operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and local residents where 130 people have already been rescued. In another unfortunate update, at least 8 army soldiers have gone missing from a camp in lower Harsil.

