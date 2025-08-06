LIVE TV
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Horror Of The Natural Disaster Recounted By The Eyewitnesses

The Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district and Sukhi Top were struck by two separate cloudbursts. These cloudbursts have led to mudslide and flash floods in Dharali village.

Uttarkashi floods (Photo- ANI)
Uttarkashi floods (Photo- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 6, 2025 11:11:00 IST

The Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district and Sukhi Top were struck by two separate cloudbursts. These cloudbursts have led to mudslide and flash floods in Dharali village. Videos shared across the social media platforms have shown the massive destruction that happened due to this disaster. Now, in an interaction with PTI, an eyewitness recounted the horrors of the cloudburst incident. Sixty-year-old Subhash Chandra Semwal is a resident of the Mukhba village (located in front of Dharali) and also an eyewitness. He told PTI, “”When we saw a huge amount of water flowing down in Kheer Ganga, we all panicked. Then we blew whistles to alert the people living in Dharali market and shouted at them to run away from there.”

Another eyewitness denies the possibility of cloudburst 

The possibility of a cloudburst was denied by another eyewitness Arunav Nautiyal, a hotelier from Uttarkashi in an interaction with The Indian Express, Arunav said that there is unlikely a cloud burst as it did not rain enough. The Uttarakhand hotelier stated that he has been unable to get in touch with his friend Gaurav, who lives in Harsil. Arunav said that after the Dharali floods, he called his friend and he seemed fine. However, soon after, the Uttarakhand hotelier said that the flood struck Harsil as well and said that he has not been able to talk to him since.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of cloudburst and flash flood-affected areas in Uttarkashi

According to ANI report, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the cloudburst and flash flood-affected areas in Uttarkashi’s Dharali. The Uttarakhand CM oversaw an ongoing high-rescue operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and local residents where 130 people have already been rescued.

Also read: Massive Landslide Hits Uttarkashi After Cloudburst, Four Dead, 11 Soldiers Missing

Tags: cloudburst victimsSukhi Top cloudburstUttarakhand Uttarkashi district cloudburst

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Horror Of The Natural Disaster Recounted By The Eyewitnesses

