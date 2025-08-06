Massive Landslide Hits Uttarkashi After Cloudburst, Four Dead, 11 Soldiers Missing

A massive landslide struck near Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Wednesday, just hours after a cloudburst caused flash floods in Dharali village. The sudden cloudburst swept away several houses and hotels in the area.

Officials confirmed that at least four people died, and around nine soldiers remain missing. Dharali, located on the Gangotri pilgrimage route, is known for its hotels, restaurants, and homestays. The landslide has worsened the situation, forcing emergency services to respond swiftly. The district administration has begun rescue efforts in coordination with the Army and disaster response teams.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Across Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Uttarakhand. According to the alert, intense to very intense rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to occur across Almora, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Rudra Prayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, and Uttarkashi within the next three hours.

The department has urged local authorities and residents to remain alert and take precautions. The warning comes amid ongoing rescue operations in cloudburst-affected areas. Officials are monitoring the weather closely to avoid further disasters.

Cloudburst Sweeps Away Dharali, Several Buildings Damaged

On Tuesday, a cloudburst in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river triggered flash floods in Dharali village. The flood washed away several houses, causing severe destruction. Officials confirmed four deaths, while rescue teams continue searching for missing people. Dharali, a key halt for Gangotri pilgrims, saw major damage to its hotels and homestays.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said, “Based on initial reports, at least four people have died.” An Army team from Harsil reached the site to support local administration in the relief work and rescue operations.

Villagers Report More Missing; Prime Minister Reacts

Villager Rajesh Panwar told PTI, “10 to 12 people might be trapped under the debris,” and estimated that “around 20 to 25 hotels and homestays could have been swept away by the floodwaters.” The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and assured support.

He said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and that all help is being provided. Relief and rescue operations are underway. Authorities continue to clear debris and look for survivors trapped in the damaged structures across Dharali.

Cadaver Dog Squad Deployed for First Time by NDRF

For the first time, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a cadaver dog squad to locate those feared dead in the Uttarkashi cloudburst incident. Officials said two specially trained dogs will be airlifted from Delhi to join the search in Dharali. Three NDRF teams, each with 35 personnel, have been dispatched from different parts of Uttarakhand.

In addition, a 16-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)’s 12th battalion at Matli has reached the site. Another ITBP team of the same size is en route to support the rescue operation.

