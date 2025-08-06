LIVE TV
Throwback! When Sushma Swaraj Schools Congress On Secularism In 1996, Watch

In a fiery 1996 Parliament speech, Sushma Swaraj sharply defined her party’s vision of secularism, stating, “A good Hindu should be a good Hindu, a good Muslim a good Muslim…” while accusing the Congress of promoting a version of secularism that begins with insulting Hindus. Her words continue to echo as a powerful moment in India’s political history.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 6, 2025 08:12:36 IST

A powerful speech by former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj from 1996 has resurfaced online, where she addressed the debate on secularism in Parliament. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swaraj responded strongly to the Congress party’s stance on secularism during the session. In her address, she presented her party’s definition of secularism and questioned the Congress-led narrative. The clip continues to draw attention on social media for her clarity and direct words.

Sushma Swaraj Quoted the BJP’s Stand on Secularism

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Swaraj said, “Humari secularism ki paribhasha ye hai: Ek Hindu accha Hindu ho, ek Musalman accha Musalman, ek Sikh accha Sikh ho, aur ek Isai accha Isai ho… Aur sab apne-apne panthon ka anusaran karte hue ek doosre ke dharmon ka aadar karein, ye humari paribhasha hai.”
Her definition focused on respecting every religion while allowing individuals to follow their own beliefs. She said this forms the foundation of true secularism, where no one needs to abandon their faith to prove their secular values.

She Criticised Congress’s Version of Secularism

Sushma Swaraj did not hold back in criticising the Congress party’s approach. She said,
“Par inka secularism – Hindu ko gaali dene se shuru hota hai. Aur agar aap gaali dene ke karyakram mein shamil nahi hote, to aap secular ho hi nahi sakte.”
Through this sharp remark, she highlighted how opposing Hindu beliefs had become a benchmark of secularism in Congress’s ideology. She made it clear that this was not the definition the BJP or she would accept, regardless of who formed the government.

Swaraj Rejected Imposed Narratives on Secularism

Ending her statement, Swaraj firmly stated,
“Main yeh kehna chahti hoon ki sarkaar ho ya na ho, hum yeh secularism ki paribhasha maanya nahi karte.”
Her rejection of the Congress’s version of secularism was loud and clear. She said her party would continue to uphold the version where every religion is respected, and no one is required to discredit another to appear secular. This speech has often been recalled as a significant moment in parliamentary history, especially during debates around religious identity and national unity.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

