Home > India > 'Miss You Maa…!': Bansuri Swaraj Shares Emotional Post On 6 Years Of Sushma Swaraj's Death Anniversary

‘Miss You Maa…!’: Bansuri Swaraj Shares Emotional Post On 6 Years Of Sushma Swaraj’s Death Anniversary

Today marks six years since the passing of Sushma Swaraj former External Affairs Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee remembered as a fearless patriot who served India with conviction. On her remembrance day, leaders and loved ones paid heartfelt tributes, recalling her enduring legacy.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 6, 2025 07:51:36 IST

Today, markes six years of Sushma Swaraj – Former Union Foreign Affairs Minister and a Padma Bhushan awardee. A fierce patriot who was fearless in her decisions of Nation’s interest. 

On this day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj on X, “On the remembrance day of Padma Vibhushan Sushma Swaraj ji, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Union Minister, heartfelt tributes to her.”

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and a daughter of Sushma Swaraj shares post of missing her mother. Sharing an emotional post on X “Six years have passed, Ma… Yet even today, my eyes instinctively search for you, in the crowd, in pictures of Parliament, at every turn where, if you were there, you would hold me. Six years have passed, Ma… Yet with every achievement, my heart first seeks your eyes, because the praise from your gaze was always my greatest victory. Six years have passed, Ma… But you still echo in every heartbeat, walking with me as strength in every struggle. My path is still illuminated by your blessings. Miss you, Ma!”



Key Transformations By Sushma Swaraj In Hrer Tenure As Foreign Minister: 

Transforming Indian Diplomacy through Social Media

  • Sushma Swaraj was known for using Twitter as a real-time diplomatic tool.

  • She responded promptly to Indians in distress abroad—be it workers in the Gulf, stranded students, or victims of scams.

  • Her swift responses helped evacuate thousands and resolve many personal emergencies, humanizing the Ministry of External Affairs.

. Operation Rahat (2015) – Yemen Evacuation

  • Under her leadership, India successfully evacuated over 4,600 Indians and nearly 1,000 foreign nationals from war-torn Yemen.

  • It became one of India’s most complex rescue operations, showcasing her coordination skills with the Indian Armed Forces and foreign missions.

Simplifying Passport Services

  • Launched Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) at post offices to improve accessibility.

Strong Stand at UN and International Forums

  • Represented India at multiple international platforms, defending India’s position on terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

  • Her calm yet firm speeches at the UN General Assembly earned global praise.

 Assistance to NRIs and Global Indians

  • She made consular help more efficient, ensuring immediate support for Indians jailed abroad, facing abuse, or stranded in crisis zones.

  • Handled sensitive issues like fake job rackets, fraudulent marriages, and immigration frauds with a humane approach.

 Women Empowerment in Politics

  • As India’s first full-time woman External Affairs Minister, she became a role model for women in public life.

  • Earlier, she also served as India’s youngest Cabinet Minister in Haryana at age 25 and was the first woman CM of Delhi.

