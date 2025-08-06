‘Miss You Maa…!’: Bansuri Swaraj Shares Emotional Post On 6 Years Of Sushma Swaraj’s Death Anniversary

Today, markes six years of Sushma Swaraj – Former Union Foreign Affairs Minister and a Padma Bhushan awardee. A fierce patriot who was fearless in her decisions of Nation’s interest.

On this day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj on X, “On the remembrance day of Padma Vibhushan Sushma Swaraj ji, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Union Minister, heartfelt tributes to her.”

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and a daughter of Sushma Swaraj shares post of missing her mother. Sharing an emotional post on X “Six years have passed, Ma… Yet even today, my eyes instinctively search for you, in the crowd, in pictures of Parliament, at every turn where, if you were there, you would hold me. Six years have passed, Ma… Yet with every achievement, my heart first seeks your eyes, because the praise from your gaze was always my greatest victory. Six years have passed, Ma… But you still echo in every heartbeat, walking with me as strength in every struggle. My path is still illuminated by your blessings. Miss you, Ma!”

छह बरस हो गए माँ…

पर आज भी अनायास ही आँखें आपको ढूँढ लेती हैं, भीड़ में, संसद की तस्वीरों में, हर उस मोड़ पर जहाँ आप होतीं तो मुझे थाम लेतीं। छह बरस हो गए माँ…

पर हर उपलब्धि पर दिल सबसे पहले आपकी आँखें तलाशता है, क्योंकि आपकी नज़र से मिली शाबाशी ही मेरी सबसे बड़ी जीत होती थी।… pic.twitter.com/CDHbOq01nr — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) August 5, 2025







Key Transformations By Sushma Swaraj In Hrer Tenure As Foreign Minister:

Transforming Indian Diplomacy through Social Media

Sushma Swaraj was known for using Twitter as a real-time diplomatic tool.

She responded promptly to Indians in distress abroad—be it workers in the Gulf, stranded students, or victims of scams.

Her swift responses helped evacuate thousands and resolve many personal emergencies, humanizing the Ministry of External Affairs.

. Operation Rahat (2015) – Yemen Evacuation

Under her leadership, India successfully evacuated over 4,600 Indians and nearly 1,000 foreign nationals from war-torn Yemen.

It became one of India’s most complex rescue operations, showcasing her coordination skills with the Indian Armed Forces and foreign missions.

Simplifying Passport Services

Launched Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) at post offices to improve accessibility.

Strong Stand at UN and International Forums

Represented India at multiple international platforms, defending India’s position on terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Her calm yet firm speeches at the UN General Assembly earned global praise.

Assistance to NRIs and Global Indians

She made consular help more efficient, ensuring immediate support for Indians jailed abroad, facing abuse, or stranded in crisis zones.

Handled sensitive issues like fake job rackets, fraudulent marriages, and immigration frauds with a humane approach.

Women Empowerment in Politics

As India’s first full-time woman External Affairs Minister, she became a role model for women in public life.

Earlier, she also served as India’s youngest Cabinet Minister in Haryana at age 25 and was the first woman CM of Delhi.

