Parliament Approves Extension Of President’s Rule In Manipur For Another Six Months

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday adopted the statutory resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for six more months. The resolution was adopted in the Lok Sabha last week.

With the approval by the upper House amid sloganeering by the Opposition, Parliament nodded to the extension of the President’s Rule in Manipur.

The statutory resolution stated that President’s Rule will be extended for six months with effect from August 13, 2025. President’s rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister’s position.

The imposition of the President’s rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, the central government oversees governance. Fresh elections may also be called to elect a new assembly.

Ethnic violence had erupted in Manipur in May 2023. Replying to the debate on the motion to impose President’s Rule in Manipur in April this year, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the ethnic violence between the tribal and non-tribal communities in the state began due to a decision by the High Court.

What Is President’s Rule?

Under Article 356 or 365, the Indian Constitution gives power to the central government to assume direct control over a state’s governance under the President’s rule. It is invoked during a constitutional breakdown or failure of governance at the state level.

Grounds To Impose President’s Rule

The grounds to impose President’s rule are clearly outlined in Article 356 and Article 365.

Article 356 (1) states that the President is authorised to proclaim the President’s rule if he/she is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on by the provisions of this Constitution. The Article adds that this act can be taken on the report from the Governor of the State or without it.

Under Article 365, the President can also issue President’s rule if a state fails to comply with or to give effect to any directions given in the exercise of the executive power of the Union under any of the provisions of this Constitution.

