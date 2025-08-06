LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Police Arrests Two Accused For Slitting Throat Of An Eunuch, One Was In Live-In Relationship With Victim, Say Police

Delhi Police arrested two accused in the murder case of a eunuch at the Madhu Vihar area. Police said that a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a transgender person was received at PS Madhu Vihar on Monday. A team reached the spot under the bridge at Telco T-point towards Hasanpur and found a person lying dead with a slit throat.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 05:52:53 IST

Delhi Police arrested two accused in the murder case of a eunuch at the Madhu Vihar area, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a transgender person was received at PS Madhu Vihar on Monday. A team reached the spot under the bridge at Telco T-point towards Hasanpur and found a person lying dead with a slit throat.

The Deceased Has Been Identified As Karan, 25, A Eunuch By Gender Identity

The deceased has been identified as Karan alias Annu, a resident of Khichripur, Delhi, aged about 25 years. The deceased, a eunuch by gender identity, was presently residing in Village Chilla.

One person in conflict with the law (CCL) was also apprehended at the scene. During the sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Rehan alias Ikka (19), a resident of Ghazipur Village, was in a live-in relationship with the victim for the past four months.

Over time, disputes arose as Rehan allegedly kept extorting money from Karan. When Karan began to distance herself, Rehan grew possessive and saw the move as betrayal, police said.

The Accused Was In a Live-In Relationship With The Victim

Enraged, Rehan conspired with his associate, Md Sarver (20), to eliminate the victim, they said.

A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

Further investigation is in progress.

Tags: Eunuch killingTrangender murder

