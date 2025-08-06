RSS To Invite Opposition Leaders For Discussion On Completion Of 100 Years

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday said that the organisation is reaching out to prominent personalities from various sections of society, including the opposition parties, for the upcoming ‘Sanvad’ (dialogue) event, on the completion of 100 years.

The RSS is set to organise a three-day event titled ‘100 Years Journey of RSS – New Horizon’ from August 26 to 28, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi as part of its centenary celebrations. Sangh completes 100 years on October 2, 2025.

Opposition Leaders Will Be Invited To Discuss The Completion Of 100 Years

Ambekar said that the opposition leaders will be invited under the outreach initiative, adding that this is an effort to engage with all sections of society on the Sangh’s centenary year.

As part of the completion of 100 years, several programmes are being organised as part of the celebrations. A civic gathering will be held in every district across the country, he said.

The RSS Prachar Pramukh added that the ‘Sanvad’ programme in Delhi will be mirrored in three other metropolitan cities — Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

“The objective is to present the Sangh’s ideology clearly and transparently to society,” he said, adding that, “If India is to move forward, it must do so on its terms. The colonial-era standards need to be replaced with new, indigenous ones.

RSS Will Organise Sanwad (Discussion) As Part Of Its Centenary Celebrations

“To ensure inclusive participation, 17 regions and 138 sub-categories have been identified, from which representatives will be invited. A special focus has been placed on inviting prominent individuals from the NCR and surrounding states.

The RSS is considered the mother organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is ruling the country today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers and ministers, have come from the Sangh background. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Yogi Adityanath are prominent.

