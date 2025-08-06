26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7

26/11 Mumbai terror Attack alleged mastermind Tahawwur Rana has said that he wants to engage a private counsel to represent him. For this purpose, he wants to talk to his family.

Patiala House Court on Tuesday reserved the order on this issue after receiving replies from the NIA and Jail authorities. The court will pronounce the order on August 7. Till now, he has been represented by a legal aid counsel. Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh, after receiving the response of jail authorities and NIA on Rana’s application, reserved the order.

Court Reserves Order For August 7

Legal Aid Counsel Piyush Sachdev appeared for Tahawwur Rana. He confirmed that the court has reserved the order for August 7. On August 1, the court disposed of an application of Rana seeking a regular telephone facility for his family in view of the denial of the facility by the jail authorities.

Earlier, he was permitted to make a single call to his family. Rana is in judicial custody after NIA’s interrogation in the 26/11 attack.

Rana was extradited from the USA in April this year. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency on July 9 filed a supplementary chargesheet against him in the 26/11 Mumbai terror case.

The court had extended the judicial custody of Rana till August 13. The main chargesheet was filed by the agency in December 2011.

On June 9, the Court had permitted Tahawwur Rana to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The call was strictly conducted by jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana, who was extradited from the United States.

The NIA had previously informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks.

Rana was extradited from America

The agency argued for further custody, citing his evasive behaviour during questioning and lack of cooperation. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA in the proceedings, while Advocate Piyush Sachdeva defended Rana.

64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, Rana, was extradited recently in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, which claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured.

(With ANI Inputs)