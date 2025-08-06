LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > India > 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7

26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7

26/11 Mumbai terror Attack alleged mastermind Tahawwur Rana has said that he wants to engage a private counsel to represent him. For this purpose, he wants to talk to his family. The court will pronounce the order on August 7.

26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7
26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 04:52:31 IST

26/11 Mumbai terror Attack alleged mastermind Tahawwur Rana has said that he wants to engage a private counsel to represent him. For this purpose, he wants to talk to his family.

Patiala House Court on Tuesday reserved the order on this issue after receiving replies from the NIA and Jail authorities. The court will pronounce the order on August 7. Till now, he has been represented by a legal aid counsel. Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh, after receiving the response of jail authorities and NIA on Rana’s application, reserved the order.

Court Reserves Order For August 7

Legal Aid Counsel Piyush Sachdev appeared for Tahawwur Rana. He confirmed that the court has reserved the order for August 7. On August 1, the court disposed of an application of Rana seeking a regular telephone facility for his family in view of the denial of the facility by the jail authorities.

Earlier, he was permitted to make a single call to his family. Rana is in judicial custody after NIA’s interrogation in the 26/11 attack.

Rana was extradited from the USA in April this year. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency on July 9 filed a supplementary chargesheet against him in the 26/11 Mumbai terror case.

The court had extended the judicial custody of Rana till August 13. The main chargesheet was filed by the agency in December 2011.

On June 9, the Court had permitted Tahawwur Rana to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The call was strictly conducted by jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana, who was extradited from the United States.

The NIA had previously informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks.

Rana was extradited from America

The agency argued for further custody, citing his evasive behaviour during questioning and lack of cooperation. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA in the proceedings, while Advocate Piyush Sachdeva defended Rana.

64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, Rana, was extradited recently in connection with his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, which claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: Mumbai terror AttackTahawwur Rana

RELATED News

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case: NIA Conducts Raid On 19 Locations In Punjab
Horoscope Today For August 6, 2025: A Practical Approach Works Best
Delhi Court Allows Uphar Cinema Victims To Assist The Prosecution Against Sushil Anshal
Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren
Defence Acquisition Council Nods 67,000Cr-Proposals To Enhance Operational Capabilities Of Armed Forces

LATEST NEWS

26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7
BTS Jimin First Solo VMA Nomination For ‘Who,’ ARMY Goes Wild! Will You Vote For Him?
Megan Fox’s Strict Parenting Rule For Baby Saga, Father MGK Jokingly Spills !
ED Inquires Anil Ambani For Nine Hours In A 17,000-Cr Loan Fraud Case
From MS to Kidney Crisis: Christina Applegate Spills Painful Hospital Stay In MeSsy Podcast
Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues’ Cameo In ‘Yukon’ Music Video, Is This Lil Bieber’s Debut?
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 6, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1509 Here!
From Mirzapur to Mumbai: Shweta Tripathi’s Three Crore Chembur 3BHK Sparks Buzz
Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine
Gifford Fire Rages On: 82,000+ Acres Burned in California as Two New Wildfires Emerge Nearby
26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7
26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7
26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7
26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Asks For A Private Lawyer, Order Reserved For August 7

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?