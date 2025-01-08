Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Vande Bharat Express Designed For Kashmir’s Extreme Winters With ‘Centralised Heating’ Ready For Inaugural Run

The new train service is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in the region.

Vande Bharat Express Designed For Kashmir’s Extreme Winters With ‘Centralised Heating’ Ready For Inaugural Run

The customized Vande Bharat Express train specifically designed for the challenging winter conditions of Jammu and Kashmir is ready!

The first-ever train connecting Jammu with Srinagar has been brought to Delhi, officials familiar with the matter said.

This much-awaited Katra-Srinagar rail route is expected to revolutionize travel in the area and reduce the current eight to nine-hour road journey to just over three hours.

The Vande Bharat Express, that was launched on Tuesday, January 7, comes with multiple cutting-edge climate-compatibility features.

The Features include:

1.  It can withstand sub-zero temperatures associated with the extremity of winter seasons in Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Advanced heating systems that will prevent the freezing of water tanks, bio-toilet tanks, and vacuum systems, even in extreme cold.

3. Train’s air-brake system is designed to function optimally in freezing conditions, ensuring smooth operations year-round. The driver’s windshield also includes embedded heating elements that automatically defrost the glass, ensuring clear visibility in harsh winter conditions.

4. Offers all the modern amenities that passengers have come to expect from the high-speed trains, such as fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, and mobile charging sockets.

The new train service is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in the region.

The USBRL encompasses the Chenab Rail Bridge, considered the world’s highest rail bridge, inaugurated in August 2022. The two together will transform the travel landscape and accelerate regional economic growth.

The railway officials confirmed that the train will be operated by the Northern Railway in Shakur Basti, New Delhi. The train has been designed to work on even the most tough winter conditions because of its integrated heating mechanisms and technology.

The ballast-less track technology also gives it a firmer stability and a smoother ride across the rugged terrain.

The Vande Bharat Express will be inaugurated later this month, and it will be a pleasure to have the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, in person. Northern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar shared that the Jammu to Srinagar route would take three hours and ten minutes less.

The train sets were built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Chennai, which arrived in Delhi in the last week of December. They are likely to be shifted to the Jammu division for final deployment next week.

ALSO READ: Centre Cancels Allotment Of Delhi CM’s Residence, Claims Atishi

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir vande bharat

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties

‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties

Gujarat Man Arrested for Using Camera-Equipped Glasses To Click Pictures Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Gujarat Man Arrested for Using Camera-Equipped Glasses To Click Pictures Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Elon Musk Has ‘One Word’ To Say On Declining Population Of India And China, Here’s What He Said

Elon Musk Has ‘One Word’ To Say On Declining Population Of India And China, Here’s...

KTR Rejects Corruption Allegations, Says ‘Will Challenge In Supreme Court’

KTR Rejects Corruption Allegations, Says ‘Will Challenge In Supreme Court’

Entertainment

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For TRP Drop In ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We have All Receipts’

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox