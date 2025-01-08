Vande Bharat Express Designed For Kashmir’s Extreme Winters With ‘Centralised Heating’ Ready For Inaugural Run

The new train service is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in the region.

The customized Vande Bharat Express train specifically designed for the challenging winter conditions of Jammu and Kashmir is ready!

The first-ever train connecting Jammu with Srinagar has been brought to Delhi, officials familiar with the matter said.

This much-awaited Katra-Srinagar rail route is expected to revolutionize travel in the area and reduce the current eight to nine-hour road journey to just over three hours.

The Vande Bharat Express, that was launched on Tuesday, January 7, comes with multiple cutting-edge climate-compatibility features.

The Features include:

1. It can withstand sub-zero temperatures associated with the extremity of winter seasons in Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Advanced heating systems that will prevent the freezing of water tanks, bio-toilet tanks, and vacuum systems, even in extreme cold.

3. Train’s air-brake system is designed to function optimally in freezing conditions, ensuring smooth operations year-round. The driver’s windshield also includes embedded heating elements that automatically defrost the glass, ensuring clear visibility in harsh winter conditions.

4. Offers all the modern amenities that passengers have come to expect from the high-speed trains, such as fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, and mobile charging sockets.

The USBRL encompasses the Chenab Rail Bridge, considered the world’s highest rail bridge, inaugurated in August 2022. The two together will transform the travel landscape and accelerate regional economic growth.

The railway officials confirmed that the train will be operated by the Northern Railway in Shakur Basti, New Delhi. The train has been designed to work on even the most tough winter conditions because of its integrated heating mechanisms and technology.

The ballast-less track technology also gives it a firmer stability and a smoother ride across the rugged terrain.

The Vande Bharat Express will be inaugurated later this month, and it will be a pleasure to have the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, in person. Northern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar shared that the Jammu to Srinagar route would take three hours and ten minutes less.

The train sets were built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Chennai, which arrived in Delhi in the last week of December. They are likely to be shifted to the Jammu division for final deployment next week.

