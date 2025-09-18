Vantara Cleared Of Allegations By Supreme Court SIT, Operations Fully Legal, No Misuse Of Water Resources

In the latest development, the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has cleared Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, of all allegations. The SIT confirmed that doubts raised against Vantara’s operations, including claims of financial or procedural violations, were without any basis. Vantara’s team welcomed the report, saying it validates their decades-long commitment to animal welfare.

The apex court and the SIT affirmed that the facility complies fully with all laws regarding the acquisition, care, and rehabilitation of animals and birds. Vantara described the report as both a relief and an encouragement for their continued work.

Inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative, which provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare. I commend Anant Ambani and his entire team for this very compassionate effort. pic.twitter.com/NeNjy5LnkO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2025

Vantara Welcomes SIT Findings

Vantara said the SIT’s report and Supreme Court order reaffirm their mission of compassion, care, and responsibility towards animals. In a statement, the organisation expressed gratitude for the “validation of truth” by the SIT, calling it a blessing that allows their work to speak for itself.

The statement highlighted that every rescued animal and healed bird is part of a larger commitment to humanity’s well-being. Vantara pledged to continue its operations with humility and devotion and reiterated its willingness to collaborate closely with the Government of India, state governments, and other stakeholders in animal care initiatives.

No Misuse of Water or Carbon Credits!

Vantara also addressed specific allegations of misuse of water resources and carbon credits, stating that the SIT found these claims “entirely baseless.” The report concluded that Vantara had neither applied for nor received any carbon credits, and no legal framework exists to award such credits for wildlife rescue or upkeep.

At Vantara there are no chains.

At Vantara there is care.

At Vantara there is love. Vantara is Rescue not Captivity.

pic.twitter.com/SKXJAcDQo4 — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) September 16, 2025

The SIT noted that the centre’s operations are fully philanthropic and not linked to monetised environmental schemes. The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale, accepted the SIT’s report, confirming that all major claims against Vantara lacked factual or legal foundation.

Supreme Court Urges Respect for Vantara’s Work

During hearings, the Supreme Court emphasised that no party should raise unnecessary objections against Vantara if the facility complies with legal regulations.

The court noted that India should celebrate positive initiatives like Vantara’s and not create hurdles. Justices Mithal and Varale observed that such exemplary animal welfare work deserves recognition rather than criticism. The SIT, constituted on August 25, conducted a detailed review of Vantara’s operations, finances, and animal care practices, dismissing complaints from NGOs, wildlife groups, and social media reports. Vantara confirmed that the investigation strengthens their resolve to continue protecting and rehabilitating animals responsibly.

Vantara Reaffirms Commitment to Animal Welfare

Vantara stated that the SIT’s findings and Supreme Court approval reinforce its lifelong mission of compassion, responsibility, and care for voiceless animals.

The organisation pledged to continue rescuing, rehabilitating, and safeguarding animals while supporting government and stakeholder efforts.

Vantara described its work as an inseparable part of humanity’s well-being, highlighting that protecting animals contributes to a healthier planet. The centre assured the public and authorities of its continued dedication, promising to operate transparently and in full compliance with the law. The SIT report now puts an official end to all allegations, affirming the centre’s exemplary standards.

