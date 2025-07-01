Live Tv
Home > India > Vijay Demands High Court Probe Into Ajith Kumar Custodial Death, Blames MK Stalin

Vijay Demands High Court Probe Into Ajith Kumar Custodial Death, Blames MK Stalin

TVK leader Vijay has called for a High Court-monitored SIT to investigate the custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga. Holding CM MK Stalin responsible, Vijay alleged police brutality and a delayed government response. CM Stalin assured strict action, and CB-CID is now probing the case.

Actor Vijay demands a High Court-monitored probe into Ajith Kumar’s custodial death, slams MK Stalin’s police, as CB-CID takes over investigation in Sivaganga district.

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 00:19:08 IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay on Tuesday demanded a High Court-monitored probe into the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, while holding Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also the state’s Home Minister, responsible.

“In the Tiruppuvanam Ajith Kumar custodial death case, a special investigation team must be formed under the direct supervision of the High Court to conduct an inquiry and deliver a swift judgment!” the TVK chief posted on X.

Vijay alleged that the police department, under MK Stalin’s supervision, behaves in a “cruel, utterly inhumane, and unjust” way towards common citizens. He also claimed that the Tamil Nadu government tried to shield the accused in the initial stages and only acted after the High Court intervened.

“This incident starkly highlights the extent to which the Tamil Nadu Police Department, operating under the direct supervision of the Home Minister, Mr. M.K. Stalin, acts in a cruel, utterly inhumane, and unjust manner toward ordinary citizens,” Vijay posted.

The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench has already taken suo motu cognizance of the incident involving Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard who allegedly died in police custody in Sivaganga district.

Vijay called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) similar to the one formed in the Anna University sexual assault case, questioning the credibility of an internal police-led probe.

“Since police personnel themselves are the accused murderers… the Tamil Nadu Police Department investigating this case will not be fair,” he wrote, urging the High Court to supervise the case.

Earlier the same day, Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke with Ajith Kumar’s family, assuring strict action against those involved.

“The cruelty that happened to the Thiruppuvanam youth should not happen to anyone… The government will ensure punishment for those who failed in their duty and committed the crime,” CM Stalin posted.

The Sivaganga SP Ashish Rawat has been transferred and placed on compulsory wait at the DGP’s office in Chennai, while Ramanathapuram SP G Chandeesh has taken over additional charge in Sivaganga.

The case has been handed over to CB-CID (Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department) for further probe. 

(With inputs from ANI)

