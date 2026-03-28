Vijay Struggles To Move Through Massive Crowd, Gets Mobbed Outside Chennai Secretariat Amid TVK Protest Over Alleged Election Campaign Restrictions, Watch

VIJAY GETS MOBBED IN CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who started Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), showed up at the State Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday, and things got messy fast.

The crowd was heavy, and Vijay kept getting shoved around by supporters and journalists as he tried to reach the State Chief Election Commissioner.

Actor-Politician Vijay Mobbed Outside Chennai Secretariat

There are plenty of videos online, he’s clearly struggling to make his way through as security fights to keep the situation under control.

People on social media shared that Vijay was pushed more than once while trying to enter the Secretariat. He was there to highlight concerns, with TVK in the middle of a campaign against what they feel are “unfair restrictions” imposed by secondary election officials.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: TVK president and actor Vijay arrived at State Secretariat in Chennai to give complaint to State Chief Election Commissioner regarding TVK’s agitation against secondary election officials for not giving permission for election campaign in various places. pic.twitter.com/4ednJi6aiG — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

TVK Chief Vijay Struggles Through Massive Crowd

TVK claims the election authorities blocked their campaign events at several spots, especially in Perambur up in north Chennai, even though they filed requests well before time.

One example: Their rally at Mullai Nagar Junction got shut down at the last minute.

Local officials, though, say there’s nothing shady about it. DTNEXT quoted the Greater Chennai Corporation saying that civic repairs at those sites are routine, and that campaign event permissions were denied by the returning officer for the constituency, just following standard procedure, not singling out TVK or anyone else.

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