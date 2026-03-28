No Seat For Mano Thangaraj: Why Did DMK Deny Crucial Ticket To Minister? Inside MK Stalin’s BIG Call Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on March 28, 2026, released its list of 164 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, triggering widespread political discussion. Several senior leaders were denied tickets, but the exclusion of Dairy Development Minister T. Mano Thangaraj has drawn the most attention.

Mano Thangaraj’s prospects were effectively sealed when the Padmanabhapuram constituency was allotted to the Congress as part of the DMK-led alliance. A two-time MLA from the seat, his absence from the list signals that alliance compulsions played a crucial role in the party’s decision.

Aavin Row and Governance Concerns

The controversy surrounding Aavin, which falls under Thangaraj’s department, is seen as a major factor. Complaints about milk shortages and allegations of adulteration created negative headlines, raising concerns about governance and impacting the government’s public image ahead of elections.

The denial of a ticket also comes after a cabinet reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, where Thangaraj was among three ministers removed. The move pointed to internal performance assessments and the leadership’s attempt to recalibrate its team before facing voters.

Speculation Over Political Pressure

Political circles have also been abuzz with claims that external pressure may have influenced the decision. Some voices have pointed to the possible role of the Bharatiya Janata Party, although there has been no official confirmation. The timing of developments, especially following interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has added to the speculation.

Ideology and Internal Dynamics

Mano Thangaraj has been known for his strong ideological positioning, often voicing criticism against BJP and RSS ideologies while promoting the Dravidian model in Kanyakumari. His outspoken stance and activism, including participation in protests such as the Kudankulam movement, may have contributed to both his prominence and the pressures he faced within and outside the party.

Clashes with Powerful Interests

During his tenure, Thangaraj reportedly took action against illegal mining and quarry operations. These moves are believed to have upset influential lobbies and politically connected groups, adding another layer to the complex set of reasons behind his exclusion.

Despite being considered politically effective and playing a role in electoral successes in Kanyakumari, Thangaraj’s omission has surprised many. His track record made him a strong candidate, which is why his absence from the list has raised broader questions about the party’s strategy.

Wider Shake-Up in DMK

The DMK’s candidate list reflects a broader reshuffle. Leaders like K. Ponmudi and R. Gandhi have also been denied tickets, while new faces, including family members of senior leaders, have been fielded. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is set to contest from Bodinayakanur after joining the party, indicating shifting political equations.

The Big Picture Ahead of 2026 Polls

The denial of a ticket to T. Mano Thangaraj appears to stem from a combination of factors, including alliance politics, governance controversies, internal assessments, and broader political pressures. As the state heads into a crucial election, the DMK’s decisions highlight a careful balancing act aimed at strengthening its electoral prospects, even if it means sidelining key leaders.

ALSO READ: Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video