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Home > India News > Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video

Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video

A shocking scene unfolded inside a courtroom after a woman allegedly attacked her own lawyer with a massive knife in front of the presiding judge, reportedly after failing to get immediate relief in her case.

Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom. Photo: AI Generated
Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 28, 2026 17:08:07 IST

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Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video

A shocking scene unfolded inside a courtroom after a woman allegedly attacked her own lawyer with a massive knife in front of the presiding judge, reportedly after failing to get immediate relief in her case. The dramatic incident, which was captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned by the sheer brazenness of the act. 

What Really Happened?

 According to reports circulating online, the woman suddenly pulled out a large knife during the court proceedings and lunged at her lawyer in a fit of rage. 



The outburst allegedly came moments after she realised that the legal hearing would not result in the instant relief she had been expecting. The courtroom, including the judge and other advocates present, was left in complete shock as chaos erupted within seconds. 

Several advocates quickly intervened, managing to restrain her before the situation could turn even more dangerous. She was then dragged away from the courtroom by fellow advocates and police personnel who were present at the spot. 

Social Media Reaction

One user wrote, “Why was she carrying a knife , what was her plan, this was a well thought move , one doesn’t carry such huge knife in their purse.” 

Second user commented, “This is actually mad… people have completely lost patience and basic sense now.” 

Third user wrote, “The levels of entitlement and pure rage here are insane. Lawyers are advocates, not magicians. Huge respect to the other advocates who stepped in to overpower her before this turned into a tragedy.”

Also Read: ‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video 

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Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video

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Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video
Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video
Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video
Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video

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