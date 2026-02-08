LIVE TV
Vijayapura Private Jet Crash: Captain And Trainee Pilot Injured After Engine Glitch Forces Training Aircraft Down Mid-Route

Red Bird Aviation training aircraft crashed in Vijayapura after an engine glitch; captain and trainee pilot injured, hospitalised.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 8, 2026 16:19:07 IST

Vijayapura Private Jet Crash: Captain And Trainee Pilot Injured After Engine Glitch Forces Training Aircraft Down Mid-Route

A private training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation crashed in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district after developing an engine glitch mid-route from Kalaburagi to Belagavi.

The captain and a trainee pilot on board sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(This is a breaking news..)
First published on: Feb 8, 2026 4:19 PM IST
