Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar

In a controversial turn of events, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has landed in trouble after being caught on video allegedly playing Junglee Rummy, an online card game, during a legislative session. The video, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by Rohit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction).

Rohit Pawar was using the video to comment on the ruling government’s inaction in many agrarian issues: “NCP (Ajit faction), cannot do anything without consulting BJP. And therefore when a score of farm issues are pending and everyday eight farmers are committing suicide in Maharashtra, our Agriculture Minister does not seem to have any work, but playing rummy,” Pawar wrote in his post.

Manikrao Kokate, who is a member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, from Sinnar Assembly constituency, has faced backlash from opposition parties and online citizens for his conduct in the Assembly, calling it an affront to the dignity of the House.

‘An Insult to Democracy’ — Opposition Slams Kokate

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar didn’t mince words in her response. “This is not the first time minister Kokate has been caught on the wrong foot. Earlier too, he was found making irresponsible statements. The way he is behaving is nothing but an insult to democracy,” she told the press.

She further remarked, “There was a time when MLAs were held in high esteem, but today they are stooping low every day.”

Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad, NCP (SP) MLA, came down heavily on Kokate’s conduct. “Where is he playing rummy? He is playing right in the state legislature. Kokate is a minister, but he has not replied to even one poser in the House,” Awhad said.

He also condemned the addictive nature of such online games, saying, “The minister is found playing Junglee Rummy, which has destroyed several families in Maharashtra. These ministers have no shame and no respect for the State legislature. Now I want to see how Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will react. I am curious what he will do.”

‘No Law Against This’ — BJP’s Response

In contrast, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said there was no legal ground to take punitive action. “There is no law under which action can be taken against Minister Kokate. At best, he will be warned… I had told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make a law against such activities, but he said the right is with the Central government,” Mungantiwar was quoted as saying.

Jitendra Awhad further referenced an incident in the Karnataka Assembly, where lawmakers caught watching phones were sent home, implying that Maharashtra should consider similar action.

More Criticism Pours In

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut added fuel to the fire, claiming that Kokate is one of four ministers Union Home Minister Amit Shah allegedly wants removed from the Cabinet. “There are four ministers whom Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants out, one of the ministers is Kokate,” Raut claimed.

The video incident has brought attention to growing frustration among farmers and raised concerns about accountability and conduct within the Assembly.

ALSO READ: AIIMS Patna MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Probe Launched