LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS
Home > India > Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar

Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar

Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was seen playing Junglee Rummy on his phone inside the Maharashtra Assembly, sparking outrage. NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena leaders slammed him for disrespecting farmers’ issues. BJP leader said no action possible without central law. The video was shared by Rohit Pawar, highlighting neglect of legislative duties.

Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly
Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 13:47:40 IST

In a controversial turn of events, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has landed in trouble after being caught on video allegedly playing Junglee Rummy, an online card game, during a legislative session. The video, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by Rohit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction).

Rohit Pawar was using the video to comment on the ruling government’s inaction in many agrarian issues: “NCP (Ajit faction), cannot do anything without consulting BJP. And therefore when a score of farm issues are pending and everyday eight farmers are committing suicide in Maharashtra, our Agriculture Minister does not seem to have any work, but playing rummy,” Pawar wrote in his post.

Manikrao Kokate, who is a member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, from Sinnar Assembly constituency, has faced backlash from opposition parties and online citizens for his conduct in the Assembly, calling it an affront to the dignity of the House.

‘An Insult to Democracy’ — Opposition Slams Kokate

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar didn’t mince words in her response. “This is not the first time minister Kokate has been caught on the wrong foot. Earlier too, he was found making irresponsible statements. The way he is behaving is nothing but an insult to democracy,” she told the press.

She further remarked, “There was a time when MLAs were held in high esteem, but today they are stooping low every day.”

Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad, NCP (SP) MLA, came down heavily on Kokate’s conduct. “Where is he playing rummy? He is playing right in the state legislature. Kokate is a minister, but he has not replied to even one poser in the House,” Awhad said.

He also condemned the addictive nature of such online games, saying, “The minister is found playing Junglee Rummy, which has destroyed several families in Maharashtra. These ministers have no shame and no respect for the State legislature. Now I want to see how Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will react. I am curious what he will do.”

‘No Law Against This’ — BJP’s Response

In contrast, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said there was no legal ground to take punitive action. “There is no law under which action can be taken against Minister Kokate. At best, he will be warned… I had told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make a law against such activities, but he said the right is with the Central government,” Mungantiwar was quoted as saying.

Jitendra Awhad further referenced an incident in the Karnataka Assembly, where lawmakers caught watching phones were sent home, implying that Maharashtra should consider similar action.

More Criticism Pours In

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut added fuel to the fire, claiming that Kokate is one of four ministers Union Home Minister Amit Shah allegedly wants removed from the Cabinet. “There are four ministers whom Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants out, one of the ministers is Kokate,” Raut claimed.

The video incident has brought attention to growing frustration among farmers and raised concerns about accountability and conduct within the Assembly.

ALSO READ: AIIMS Patna MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Probe Launched

Tags: farmers suicide MaharashtraManikrao Kokate Junglee Rummyminister playing rummyRohit Pawar video

More News

Open To Discuss ‘Operation Sindoor’ :Kiren Rijiju After All Party Meet, A Day Ahead Of Monsoon Session
Chandra Barot Death: How The OG Don Director Changed The Game Of Bollywood After Dev Anand, Dharmendra Rejected Don
Marcus Smart Heads West: Veteran Guard Joins Lakers in Championship Hunt
Flights Grounded, Trains Halted As Typhoon Wipha Hits Southern China & Hong Kong
India vs England Test Series: Anshul Kamboj Joins Indian Team As A Contingency
India Tops Global Fast Payments: Here Is How UPI Processes 18 Billion Monthly Transactions
Speeding Ambulance Hits Kanwar Pilgrims In UP’s Ghaziabad; Leaves Two Dead, Three Injured
Gwyneth Paltrow Once Called Brad Pitt Dumber Than A Sack Of S**t After He Got Married To Jennifer Aniston: ‘He Has Terrible Taste In Women’
Is Aamir Khan Giving Priority To Meghalaya Murder Case Before He Jumps To His Dream Project Mahabharat?
Vicky Kaushal’s Father, Sham Kaushal, Once Thought Of Jumping From The Third Floor Of The Hospital While Battling Cancer
Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar
Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar
Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar
Viral Video | Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Junglee Rummy In Assembly: Sparks Political Uproar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?