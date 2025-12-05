Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two-day visit to India on Thursday evening, marking his first trip in over four years. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi’s Palam airport, where PM Modi broke protocol to personally receive him with a big smile and a hug.

In a rare gesture, the two leaders ‘carpooled’ together from the airport to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, chatting and sharing light moments along the way. Later, Putin was hosted for a private dinner by PM Modi at the residence.

During his visit, Putin praised PM Modi, saying India was fortunate to have a leader like him. In an interview with India Today, he added that “PM Modi lives and breathes India” and praised his firm stance against US tariffs.

On Friday, the Russian President is scheduled for a full day of engagements. He will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a tri-services guard of honour. This will be followed by a visit to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi and Putin will then hold detailed talks at Hyderabad House with their respective delegations, before addressing a joint press briefing. They are also expected to attend a business event organised jointly by FICCI and Roscongress. In the evening, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in Putin’s honour. Putin is scheduled to leave India at around 9 pm on Friday.

The discussions between the two leaders are expected to cover several key areas. Energy, especially oil trade, will be an important topic, as India seeks affordable crude amid US tariffs. Defence cooperation, including the possible supply of Russian Su-57 fighter jets, is also likely to be discussed.

Other agenda items include finalising agreements for mobility of skilled and semi-skilled manpower, negotiating a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, and signing deals covering trade, agriculture, academia, and culture. Both leaders aim to raise bilateral trade from the current $68 billion to $100 billion by 2030 and improve mechanisms to settle transactions in their own currencies.

