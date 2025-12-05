LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news PM Narendra Modi Delhi Traffic putin itc-maurya Putin India visit ICC warrant Jaish-e-Mohammad latest india news PM Narendra Modi Delhi Traffic putin itc-maurya Putin India visit ICC warrant Jaish-e-Mohammad latest india news PM Narendra Modi Delhi Traffic putin itc-maurya Putin India visit ICC warrant Jaish-e-Mohammad latest india news PM Narendra Modi Delhi Traffic putin itc-maurya Putin India visit ICC warrant Jaish-e-Mohammad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news PM Narendra Modi Delhi Traffic putin itc-maurya Putin India visit ICC warrant Jaish-e-Mohammad latest india news PM Narendra Modi Delhi Traffic putin itc-maurya Putin India visit ICC warrant Jaish-e-Mohammad latest india news PM Narendra Modi Delhi Traffic putin itc-maurya Putin India visit ICC warrant Jaish-e-Mohammad latest india news PM Narendra Modi Delhi Traffic putin itc-maurya Putin India visit ICC warrant Jaish-e-Mohammad
LIVE TV
Home > India > Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

In a rare gesture, the two leaders 'carpooled' together from the airport to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, chatting and sharing light moments along the way. Later, Putin was hosted for a private dinner by PM Modi at the residence.

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 5, 2025 01:28:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two-day visit to India on Thursday evening, marking his first trip in over four years. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi’s Palam airport, where PM Modi broke protocol to personally receive him with a big smile and a hug.

In a rare gesture, the two leaders ‘carpooled’ together from the airport to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, chatting and sharing light moments along the way. Later, Putin was hosted for a private dinner by PM Modi at the residence.

During his visit, Putin praised PM Modi, saying India was fortunate to have a leader like him. In an interview with India Today, he added that “PM Modi lives and breathes India” and praised his firm stance against US tariffs.

On Friday, the Russian President is scheduled for a full day of engagements. He will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a tri-services guard of honour. This will be followed by a visit to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi and Putin will then hold detailed talks at Hyderabad House with their respective delegations, before addressing a joint press briefing. They are also expected to attend a business event organised jointly by FICCI and Roscongress. In the evening, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in Putin’s honour. Putin is scheduled to leave India at around 9 pm on Friday.

The discussions between the two leaders are expected to cover several key areas. Energy, especially oil trade, will be an important topic, as India seeks affordable crude amid US tariffs. Defence cooperation, including the possible supply of Russian Su-57 fighter jets, is also likely to be discussed.

Other agenda items include finalising agreements for mobility of skilled and semi-skilled manpower, negotiating a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, and signing deals covering trade, agriculture, academia, and culture. Both leaders aim to raise bilateral trade from the current $68 billion to $100 billion by 2030 and improve mechanisms to settle transactions in their own currencies.

ALSO READ: From Personal Moments To Limo Rides: How PM Modi And Vladimir Putin’s Bonhomie Has Strengthened Over The Years

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 1:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: russiavladimir putinvladimir putin india visit

RELATED News

From Jimmy Carter To Vladimir Putin: Times When ITC Maurya, Delhi’s Legendary ‘Hotel of Presidents,’ Hosted World Leaders

No Range Rover, No BMW, Putin Carpools With PM Modi In Toyota Fortuner With ‘MH’ Number Plate After Landing In Delhi, Here’s Why!

PM Modi And Putin Travel In Same Car In Rare Diplomatic Gesture At Delhi Airport

Unbelievable Price Surge: Are Delhi’s Five-Star Rooms Really Costing Up To ₹1.3 Lakh? Putin’s India Visit Sparks Luxury Hotel Frenzy

Red Carpet Welcome For Putin: PM Modi Breaks Protocol, Personally Receives Russian President With His Warm Signature Hug

LATEST NEWS

From Personal Moments To Limo Rides: How PM Modi And Vladimir Putin’s Bonhomie Has Strengthened Over The Years

These Popular Countries Don’t Have Railway Tracks Or Trains, List Has Some Shocking Names, They Are…

Asim Munir Becomes Pakistan’s Most Powerful General Yet, Appointed As Country’s First Chief Of Defence Forces, Has These New Powers Now

Russian President Putin Hails PM Modi’s Stance On US Tariffs, Says ‘Not One To Give…’

Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Say Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

Google Top Searches: From AI To Maha Kumbh, Here Is What India Searched In 2025

Red Carpet Welcome For Putin: PM Modi Breaks Protocol, Personally Receives Russian President With His Warm Signature Hug

‘Our Most Tracked Flight Now’: How Putin’s ‘Flying Kremlin’ Became World’s Most-Tracked Plane During His Flight To India

Palak Muchhal Gives Big Update On Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Delayed Wedding: ‘I Think The Families Have…’

Life-Saving German Technology on Indian Highways: How One TTMA Prevented a Multi-Casualty Disaster on NH-53

Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit
Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit
Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit
Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

QUICK LINKS