Home > World > From Personal Moments To Limo Rides: How PM Modi And Vladimir Putin’s Bonhomie Has Strengthened Over The Years

The Modi-Putin bond has seen several special moments over the years.

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin. (X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 5, 2025 00:29:28 IST

The friendship between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has grown into a strong strategic partnership between India and Russia. Over the past 11 years, the two leaders have met 19 times.

While the ongoing war in Ukraine has isolated Russia from much of the West, India has carefully maintained its independent foreign policy. Despite pressure from US President Donald Trump to stop importing Russian crude, PM Modi continued India’s “strategic autonomy.” Putin’s visit to India now further cements the two nations’ relationship.

In 2020, during Russia's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, PM Modi described their relationship as having "special chemistry" and "special ease." He recalled how even their shared concern for wildlife, like tiger conservation and the Siberian cranes migrating to Gujarat, reflected the depth of their connection.

In October 2022, Putin called PM Modi a “true patriot” at the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow, praising India’s independent stance following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The friendship has also involved frank discussions, such as at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September 2022, where PM Modi urged dialogue and diplomacy amid the war, and Putin expressed his understanding of India’s concerns.

In 2024, Putin awarded PM Modi the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Russia’s highest civilian honor, recognizing his “exceptional” contributions to the India-Russia strategic partnership. Their camaraderie has also been visible in lighter moments, like sharing tea at Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and riding together in a golf buggy to visit the stables.

The warmth between the leaders was evident again during the 2025 SCO summit with China’s Premier Xi Jinping, where the three leaders shared a friendly huddle. Another memorable moment came when Putin waited ten minutes outside a summit venue so PM Modi could join him in his presidential limousine, leading to a 45-minute private discussion that PM Modi later described as “insightful.”

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 12:29 AM IST
QUICK LINKS