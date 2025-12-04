LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian President Putin Hails PM Modi's Stance On US Tariffs, Says 'Not One To Give…'

Russian President Putin Hails PM Modi’s Stance On US Tariffs, Says ‘Not One To Give…’

The Russian President also praised the long-standing friendship between India and Russia, calling their shared history 'unique.'

PM Modi with Vladimir Putin. (X/@narendramodi)
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 22:46:43 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing firm despite growing pressure from the United States over tariffs. In an interview with India Today ahead of his two-day visit to India, Putin said that Modi “is not one to give in to pressure” and added that India can be proud of its strong leadership on the global stage.

Putin said he was “very happy” to visit Delhi and meet his “friend, Prime Minister Modi.” He also highlighted the progress in bilateral trade, noting that more than 90 per cent of financial transactions between India and Russia have been completed successfully. According to him, there is a wide range of issues both nations are set to discuss during the visit.

The Russian President also praised the long-standing friendship between India and Russia, calling their shared history “unique.” He said India’s development since its independence in 1947 has been “remarkable,” especially considering the short span of 77 years.

Putin also addressed the widely discussed limousine ride he shared with PM Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China earlier this year. He said the gesture was spontaneous and not a planned publicity moment. According to him, the idea was simply a friendly gesture that happened naturally. He added that the two leaders continued their conversation even after arriving at the venue.

Looking ahead to his current visit, Putin hinted that several important joint announcements could be made in Delhi, though he did not reveal details. He praised India’s economic performance, noting that the 7.7 per cent growth rate is a reflection of the Modi government’s strong policies. He said both countries are working together in key sectors such as nuclear energy, space, aircraft manufacturing, shipbuilding, and possibly artificial intelligence.

Putin last visited India in 2021, while PM Modi was in Moscow last year for bilateral talks.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 10:46 PM IST
