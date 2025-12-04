From Jimmy Carter To Vladimir Putin: Times When ITC Maurya, Delhi’s Legendary ‘Hotel of Presidents,’ Hosted World Leaders

As Russian President Vladimir Putin begins his two-day state visit to India today his first since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war New Delhi’s diplomatic spotlight has once again turned to ITC Maurya, the city’s iconic address for visiting heads of state.

Located in the heart of Chanakyapuri’s Diplomatic Enclave, the luxury property has earned global prestige as the “Hotel of Presidents,” hosting an exceptional lineup of world leaders for more than four decades.

Putin is staying in the hotel’s flagship Chanakya Suite, a Grand Presidential Suite spread across 4,600 sq ft on the 14th floor, known for its blend of Mauryan heritage, modern security architecture, and exclusive privacy systems. The suite priced at around ₹8 lakh per night features two bedrooms, a private high-speed elevator, a dedicated presidential boulevard for secure movement, and an in-suite command center used by security teams during high-level diplomatic visits.

Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/L7IORzRfV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025







Why World Leaders Choose ITC Maurya

Opened in 1977 and later expanded to include the Chanakya Suite in 2007, ITC Maurya has evolved into an international diplomatic landmark. The property’s fortress-level security protocols, discreet service ecosystem, and close access to government corridors such as South Block and Rashtrapati Bhavan have made it the automatic choice for visiting heads of state.

Its signature restaurant Bukhara has hosted some of the world’s most photographed state dinners, and its walls display framed memories from historic presidential visits.

A Legacy of Presidential Stays: Historic Guests of the Chanakya Suite

Here are the most prominent world leaders confirmed to have stayed specifically in the Chanakya Suite:

Jimmy Carter- The 39th President of the United States, among the earliest U.S. presidents hosted at the hotel.

Bill Clinton- Stayed multiple times; famously honored with a custom “Clinton Platter” at Bukhara.

George W. Bush- Hosted during high-security bilateral talks between India and the U.S.

Barack Obama- Stayed during all three of his India visits (2010, 2015 & 2017), including his Republic Day chief guest appearance, and personally requested a farewell photo with hotel staff.

Donald Trump- Resided in the Chanakya Suite with First Lady Melania Trump during his 2020 state visit, with the hotel booked out entirely for security.

Vladimir Putin- A repeat guest during multiple India–Russia summits; returns in 2025 to the same suite amid a high-stakes diplomatic agenda.

Not Just Presidents: Global Royals & Spiritual Leaders

Alongside heads of state, the suite has also hosted influential figures including:

Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister

King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

The Dalai Lama, who described the space as “filled with positive energy”

Putin’s 2025 Stay Reaffirms ITC Maurya’s Diplomatic Prestige

Putin arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meet President Droupadi Murmu, and attend the launch of a new India channel for Russian broadcaster RT. Sources indicate he will enjoy a private dinner with Modi shortly after arrival.

With its legacy of hosting the world’s most influential leaders from Jimmy Carter to Vladimir Putin ITC Maurya continues to strengthen its reputation as India’s most trusted diplomatic residence. In its luxurious walls, history, geopolitics, and hospitality converge, offering a modern stage for global diplomacy shaped by centuries-old Indian tradition.

