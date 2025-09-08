LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting

WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting

Reena Singh, sister of BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, alleged assault and harassment by her in-laws in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. She claimed her father-in-law and brothers-in-law attacked her with weapons and issued threats. Police registered an FIR and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Viral Video Of BJP MP's Sister
Viral Video Of BJP MP's Sister

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 8, 2025 09:09:29 IST

An incident of alleged assault involving the sister of Farrukhabad BJP MP Mukesh Rajput surfaced in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Monday. The woman, identified as Reena Singh, filed a complaint accusing her in-laws of harassment and physical assault. Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and investigation has begun. 

Singh alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her and issued threats. Authorities have started collecting evidence and recording statements in connection with the complaint to establish the sequence of events that took place on Sunday.

Survivor Alleges Harassment While Bathing

In her complaint, Reena Singh alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and her brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attempted to record her while she was bathing on Sunday afternoon. She said they tried to film her through a bathroom window.

Singh stated that when she objected, the accused verbally abused and assaulted her. According to her complaint, the harassment escalated into a violent attack.

Singh alleged that her father-in-law carried a licensed rifle, brandished it, and threatened to shoot her. She also said he struck her with a stick during the confrontation, causing injuries.

Reena Singh claimed in her written complaint that her brothers-in-law continued the assault after the initial attack. She alleged that Rajesh used a knife to attack her, which resulted in an injury to her hand. She further stated that Girish struck her with an iron rod.

Singh said the accused not only caused physical injuries but also threatened to kill her. According to her, the threats have continued even after the incident. Police officers confirmed that the complaint includes detailed descriptions of the assault and the weapons used by the accused during the attack.

Police Register FIR and Begin Probe

Police officials in Etah confirmed that they registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the survivor’s complaint.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sahawar Police Station, Chaman Goswami, said the case has been filed against Laxman Singh, Rajesh, and Girish. He added that investigators are conducting searches and gathering evidence in the case. Authorities assured that strict action will be taken under relevant sections of the law.

Police teams are also providing security to the survivor, who reported ongoing threats. Officials confirmed that the investigation will cover both medical reports and witness statements.

Must Read: Kolkata Birthday Rape Case! Govt Empoloyee With Another Aquaintance Gangrapes 20-Year-Old

Tags: BJP MP Sisterviral video

RELATED News

Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, JCO Injured In Ongoing Operation
S Jaishankar To Virtually Represent India At BRICS 2025
PNB Fraud case: India gives formal assurance to Belgium on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions
Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka
33 MoUs worth Rs 15,516 cr signed during "successful tour" of Europe: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

LATEST NEWS

"There is a lot of propaganda coming out from Gaza," Israeli Director General of Foreign Affairs says
Former Indian Cricketer Hints At ‘Favoritism’ Behind Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025
"It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions": PM Modi pays tribute to 'Bard of Brahmaputra' Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary
Shradh Dos and Don’ts: Common Mistakes to Avoid While Observing Shradh
Israeli FM brands recent push to recognise Palestinian statehood "tremendous mistake", says could trigger unilateral response
Punjab: Sonu Sood promises no break in treatment for "little Avijot" during floods, wishes him speedy recovery
33 MoUs worth Rs 15,516 cr signed during "successful tour" of Europe: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Bangladesh group demands measures to halt marginalisation of minorities after India's new immigration law
2025 MTV VMAs Complete List Of Winners: Ariana Grande Wins Video Of The Year, Sabrina Carpenter Goes Big, BLACKPINK Makes Rare Record
Angelina Jolie at TIFF 2025 for 'Couture' premiere
WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting
WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting
WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting
WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting

QUICK LINKS