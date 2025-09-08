WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting

An incident of alleged assault involving the sister of Farrukhabad BJP MP Mukesh Rajput surfaced in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Monday. The woman, identified as Reena Singh, filed a complaint accusing her in-laws of harassment and physical assault. Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and investigation has begun.

Singh alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her and issued threats. Authorities have started collecting evidence and recording statements in connection with the complaint to establish the sequence of events that took place on Sunday.

फर्रुखाबाद के BJP सांसद मुकेश राजपूत की बहन #कासगंज में रहती हैं वह घर में नहा रही थी. ससुर,देवर ने छत से उनका वीडियो बनाया. विरोध में उन्हें गालियां मिली घर से बाहर उन्होंने विरोध किया तो ससुर और दो देवरों ने उन्हें लाठी और लोहे की रॉड से पीटा, बाल पकड़कर घसीटा FIR दर्ज है pic.twitter.com/tzUp73y7fh — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) September 7, 2025

Survivor Alleges Harassment While Bathing

In her complaint, Reena Singh alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and her brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attempted to record her while she was bathing on Sunday afternoon. She said they tried to film her through a bathroom window.

Singh stated that when she objected, the accused verbally abused and assaulted her. According to her complaint, the harassment escalated into a violent attack.

Singh alleged that her father-in-law carried a licensed rifle, brandished it, and threatened to shoot her. She also said he struck her with a stick during the confrontation, causing injuries.

Reena Singh claimed in her written complaint that her brothers-in-law continued the assault after the initial attack. She alleged that Rajesh used a knife to attack her, which resulted in an injury to her hand. She further stated that Girish struck her with an iron rod.

Singh said the accused not only caused physical injuries but also threatened to kill her. According to her, the threats have continued even after the incident. Police officers confirmed that the complaint includes detailed descriptions of the assault and the weapons used by the accused during the attack.

Police Register FIR and Begin Probe

Police officials in Etah confirmed that they registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the survivor’s complaint.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sahawar Police Station, Chaman Goswami, said the case has been filed against Laxman Singh, Rajesh, and Girish. He added that investigators are conducting searches and gathering evidence in the case. Authorities assured that strict action will be taken under relevant sections of the law.

Police teams are also providing security to the survivor, who reported ongoing threats. Officials confirmed that the investigation will cover both medical reports and witness statements.

