Kolkata Birthday Rape Case! Govt Empoloyee With Another Aquaintance Gangrapes 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman alleged gang rape by two acquaintances in Kolkata’s Regent Park on her birthday. Police registered an FIR and launched a search for the absconding accused. The case adds to recent crimes against women, including incidents at South Calcutta Law College and RG Kar Medical College.

Published: September 8, 2025 08:39:19 IST

A birthday – which is known to be one’s special day to celebrate, turned out to be a night of horror of a 20-year-old in West Bengal’s Kolkata. On the pretext of celebrating the victim’s alias Reema’s birthday on Friday, two acquaintances – one of them is a government employee gang raped in the Regent Park area in Kolkata. 

The incident took place on Friday, when the accused, identified as Chandan Malik and Deep, invited her to celebrate. Deep reportedly works as a government employee. Police sources said the survivor from Haridevpur claimed that Chandan took her to Deep’s house under the pretext of a birthday gathering.

Both accused fled after the crime. Police registered an FIR on Saturday and confirmed that search operations are underway to locate the two men.

Survivor Escaped After Assault in Regent Park

Police officials stated that the assault occurred inside Deep’s flat, where the survivor had gone with Chandan. According to her complaint, they locked the doors and raped her when she wanted to leave after the meal. Sources confirmed that the woman managed to escape around 10:30 am on Saturday.

After reaching home, she informed her family, who immediately reported the matter. Authorities registered a First Information Report under relevant legal sections.

Police said the accused remain absconding, but teams are conducting searches. Investigators are also verifying background details of both suspects to strengthen the case.

Survivor Identified the Accused in Her Complaint

In her complaint, the survivor said she met Chandan several months ago when he introduced himself as the head of a Durga Puja committee in south Kolkata. Through him, she came to know Deep, and the three stayed in touch.

She also mentioned that the two men promised to get her involved in the committee’s work. Police sources said her detailed statement has been recorded and further investigation is ongoing.

Officials confirmed that local police units are coordinating with crime branches to track the accused, who have switched off their phones since Friday night.

Previous Crimes Against Women in Kolkata

The incident adds to a series of recent crimes against women in Kolkata. On June 25, a law student alleged rape on the South Calcutta Law College campus.

Police arrested alumnus Monojit Mishra, who was identified as the main accused. Mishra earlier served as president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit of the college. Party leaders clarified that he had no association with them for the past two years.

Police confirmed that Mishra remains in custody as the trial progresses. The case drew sharp reactions across student groups in the city and renewed safety concerns.

The latest cases follow last year’s rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident had sparked nationwide protests over women’s safety. The accused, Sanjay Roy, who worked as a civic police volunteer, faced trial earlier this year. A local court sentenced him to life imprisonment. Women’s groups and medical associations demanded stronger laws and better protection for women working night shifts.

QUICK LINKS