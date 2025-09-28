LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims

Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims

At least 39 people died and 58 were injured in a stampede at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur. CM Stalin announced compensation, visited hospitals, and ordered a probe, as leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Annamalai, and Anbil Mahesh expressed grief.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down While Visiting Karur Stampede Victims (Screengrab:X/ @rameshibn)
Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down While Visiting Karur Stampede Victims (Screengrab:X/ @rameshibn)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 28, 2025 08:45:39 IST

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at hospitals in Karur following a massive stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on Saturday. At least 39 people, including 16 women and 10 children, lost their lives, while over 58 others were injured, 45 of whom are in critical condition.

The disaster was at an arena with a capacity of 10,000, but over 50,000 followers had amassed in the 1.2 lakh sq. ft. premises. Panic broke out when Vijay’s arrival was delayed for six hours. When he spoke from the stage to assist in the search for a missing 9-year-old girl, panic broke out, causing the fatal stampede.

Among the mourning, Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was spotted sobbing while visiting hospitals to see survivors and victims’ families. Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji accompanied him, sharing support and aid, clearly shaken by the tragedy. The heartwarming scenes of leaders comforting victims’ families have attracted mass publicity on social media.

Watch here:



Karur was visited by Chief Minister MK Stalin late Saturday evening, promising families his presence and announcing ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the dead and ₹1 lakh to those injured. He promised to speak with the public only after the official probe is done.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the state government to submit a detailed report regarding the incident, as questions are raised about crowd handling and safety measures at political rallies. BJP leader K Annamalai had denounced the DMK government for poor security at opposition rallies, terming the Karur stampede “shocking and saddening.

The tragedy is also causing grave concerns over public safety during big political rallies in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the wake of Vijay’s fast growth in the state’s politics in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

ALSO READ: TVK Karur Rally Stampede LIVE Updates: 39 Killed, DMK Govt Announces ₹10 Lakh Relief, Orders Probe

Tags: Anbil Maheshhome-hero-pos-7Karur newsTVK VijayVijay

RELATED News

39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?
Who Is Thalapathy Vijay? Stampede At His Rally Claims 39 Lives, Known As 1st Indian Actor To Charge Rs 200 Crore A Film
The news coming from Karur is deeply worrying: Union Minister L Murugan
Vijay Rally Stampede In Tamil Nadu: 39 Dead, 10,000 People Were Expected But 27,000 Arrived In Rally, Factors That Led To Massive Tragedy
Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Accused Of Harassing 17 Women Students Arrested From Agra

LATEST NEWS

Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Myanmar
Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony
Supreme Power Equipment Limited Strengthens Presence with INR 34.18 Cr Orders
Sanju Samson on brink of historic feat in Asia Cup final
Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory
Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Accused Of Harassing 17 Women Students Arrested From Agra
Safeguarding the Digital Future: REVA RACE's Master's in Cloud Architecture and Security
"Want to break world record of 1.96 m": Para high-jump athlete Shailesh after gold at World C'ships
Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims
Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims
Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims
Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims

QUICK LINKS