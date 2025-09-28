Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at hospitals in Karur following a massive stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on Saturday. At least 39 people, including 16 women and 10 children, lost their lives, while over 58 others were injured, 45 of whom are in critical condition.

The disaster was at an arena with a capacity of 10,000, but over 50,000 followers had amassed in the 1.2 lakh sq. ft. premises. Panic broke out when Vijay’s arrival was delayed for six hours. When he spoke from the stage to assist in the search for a missing 9-year-old girl, panic broke out, causing the fatal stampede.

Among the mourning, Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was spotted sobbing while visiting hospitals to see survivors and victims’ families. Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji accompanied him, sharing support and aid, clearly shaken by the tragedy. The heartwarming scenes of leaders comforting victims’ families have attracted mass publicity on social media.

Karur was visited by Chief Minister MK Stalin late Saturday evening, promising families his presence and announcing ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the dead and ₹1 lakh to those injured. He promised to speak with the public only after the official probe is done.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the state government to submit a detailed report regarding the incident, as questions are raised about crowd handling and safety measures at political rallies. BJP leader K Annamalai had denounced the DMK government for poor security at opposition rallies, terming the Karur stampede “shocking and saddening.

The tragedy is also causing grave concerns over public safety during big political rallies in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the wake of Vijay’s fast growth in the state’s politics in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

