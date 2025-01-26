The banquet was held in honor of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is on his maiden state visit to India.

In a heartwarming display of cultural diplomacy, an Indonesian delegation sang the iconic Bollywood track Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

The delegation, which included high-ranking Indonesian ministers, chose the title song from the hit Bollywood movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as a tribute. The song, originally performed by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, was composed by Jatin-Lalit for Karan Johar’s blockbuster directorial debut, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Even decades after its release, the track remains a beloved classic in India and beyond.

#WATCH | Delhi: A delegation from Indonesia sang Bollywood song ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honour of Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The delegation included senior Indonesian ministers. The… pic.twitter.com/CNttOIlSze — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

Indonesian President at 76th Republic Day Celebrations

President Prabowo Subianto is the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations, taking place at Kartavya Path today. Highlighting the cultural exchange between the two nations, Indonesia’s Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member band from the Indonesian Military Academy, will perform during the parade.

The ensemble, known for its military precision and rich tradition, symbolizes discipline and honor.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Subianto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to discuss strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Key focus areas included defense, security, the maritime domain, economic cooperation, and fostering people-to-people connections.

This state visit and cultural exchange underscore the deepening ties between India and Indonesia, celebrating shared values and mutual respect on the global stage.