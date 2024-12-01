A viral video on social media showed a man rescuing a street dog stranded in the flooded streets of Puducherry because of Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal made a dramatic landfall in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction and unprecedented rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai, the storm dumped a staggering 460 mm of rain in Puducherry, marking the highest recorded rainfall in the Union Territory in recent history.

The cyclone, which remained sluggish for two days, gained momentum as it moved closer to the region, intensifying the situation. By early Sunday, Fengal was positioned 120 km east of Puducherry, 110 km southeast of Chennai, and 200 km northeast of Nagapattinam.

Severe Flooding and Incessant Rainfall

Heavy rainfall battered Puducherry, causing severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions in many areas. The IMD has warned that heavy rains will persist across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until December 2, urging residents to remain cautious.

The incessant downpour has disrupted normal life, with submerged roads, power outages, and widespread damage to infrastructure reported across affected areas. Relief operations are underway, and authorities have advised residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing into flooded zones.

A Viral Rescue Amid the Chaos of Cyclone Fengal

Amid the devastation, a heartwarming act of kindness captured public attention and highlighted the human spirit during adversity. A video shared by ANI on social media showed a man rescuing a street dog stranded in the flooded streets of Puducherry.

#WATCH | A Dog stuck in the water was rescued as a flood-like situation continues in parts of Puducherry following incessant rainfall.#CycloneFengal pic.twitter.com/BI6g9v2LDk — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024



In the video, the man carefully lifts the terrified dog and carries it to safety, showcasing compassion amid the chaos. ANI captioned the video: “A dog stuck in the water was rescued as a flood-like situation continues in parts of Puducherry following incessant rainfall.”

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 22,000 views and an outpouring of admiration from netizens.

One user wrote, “Good work. This dog looked human-friendly. Very much. But it kind of gave a feel that the person carrying the dog may not have much experience with dogs or never had a dog maybe. Just by the way the dog was touched one can sense it. Good rescue job btw.”

Another commented, “Kindness trumps everything!” while a third user praised the effort as “Commendable work.”

Cyclone Fengal’s Trajectory and Continuing Threat

Cyclone Fengal, which initially moved slowly, intensified as it approached Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to meteorologists, the storm caused substantial rainfall in its wake and remains a significant threat to coastal regions.

The IMD predicts heavy rainfall will continue until December 2, potentially exacerbating the flood situation in several districts. Emergency services and local authorities are on high alert, coordinating relief efforts and monitoring the storm’s path to mitigate further damage.

Relief Measures and Public Safety Advisories for Cyclone Fengal

In response to the disaster, state governments and local administrations have deployed teams to assist those affected by the flooding. Relief camps have been set up to provide shelter to displaced residents, and food and medical supplies are being distributed in inundated areas.

Residents have been urged to remain indoors, avoid flooded areas, and report emergencies to the authorities. The government has also instructed fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to the dangerous weather conditions.