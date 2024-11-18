WATCH: Man Slaps Woman Police Officer After She Strikes Him First; Sparks Uproar

A viral video shows a youth slapping a woman police officer in retaliation after she slapped him first. The incident, sparked by a protest over a farmer’s death, causes uproar in Tikamgarh.

A viral video capturing a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district has sparked an uproar within the local police department. The youth slapped a woman police officer for retaliation when she slapped him first. This clash happened on Monday in the Daragwan village under the jurisdiction of the Badagaon Dhasan police station and now is widely trending on social media.

It occurred in the early hours of November 18 in the aftermath of a fatal road crash that had occurred the previous night. Ghurka Lodhi, a 50-year-old farmer, was struck by an unknown vehicle. His family came to know of it on Monday morning, and this sparked tremendous anger in the villagers, who took to blocking the Khargapur-Badagaon road to call for a case to be registered.

How Situation Escalated Between Police And Locals

During the protest, a verbal confrontation erupted between the police and the villagers. In the midst of this chaos, one of the policemen named Gupta slapped one of the protesting youth. The youth in question retaliated by slapping the policeman. This only escalated the situation. The situation spilled over into a physical clash as other policemen rushed in to bring the situation under control.

As the battle between them ensued, the villagers were vocal about their resentment against the police for the same reason-negligence. They said that the delayed response of the police to the accident had resulted in a delayed medical treatment to the farmer, which probably took away his life. The cause for the anger this negligence seemed to have arisen from was enhanced by the physical assault between the officer and the youth.

It happened to be captured in a now-viral video circulating in social media. The footage details the agitated argument, slapping by both parties involved, and has trailed controversy not only in the community but also in the police department. Many reacted to the video, criticizing the police officer while taking no substantial issue that some pick on the deteriorating relations between the police and local residents.

The local authorities apparently took some time to calm the villagers after the incident. The crisis turned hot, and extra police had to be deployed to restore peace in the region.

