Watch: Students Seen Climbing Down Balconies After Deadly Plane Crash Hits Hostel In Ahmedabad

In a fresh video that surfaced online, medical students are seen climbing over balcony railings and leaping from the upper floors of a hostel at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad moments after the Air India plane crashed into their building on June 12.

The video is said to be recorded by someone nearby, shows smoke thickening around the structure as fire spreads from the lower floors. Students are heard shouting for help. Some try to shimmy down drainpipes. Others just jump.

A third-year student who survived the crash said “It felt like an earthquake at first,”. “The walls shook, and then we saw the flames. We didn’t even think we just ran. Some of us jumped from the second and third floors.”

The horror unfolded on June 12, shortly after 1:30 pm, when Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College complex just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The London-bound flight was carrying 242 people. Only one survived.

The crash site, now sealed off and still reeking of jet fuel, is where 29 people on the ground also lost their lives five of them young MBBS students who had been inside the hostel when the aircraft hit.

The only surviving passenger, 45-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, somehow walked out of the wreckage alone. A video from the crash site shows him stumbling through smoke, barefoot, covered in ash and blood. Doctors say it’s nothing short of a miracle.

Authorities say many of the bodies both on the plane and on the ground were burned beyond recognition. As of Tuesday morning, 135 victims have been identified through DNA testing. So far, 101 families have been able to claim the bodies of their loved ones.

“Five of the people identified were not on board the flight,” said Dr. Rakesh Joshi, superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. “They were people on the ground mostly students and staff.”

The BJ Medical College campus is in mourning. Friends of the deceased students describe them as studious, kind, and full of dreams. One of them had just passed her final-year exams. Another had been preparing for postgraduate entrance tests.

Now, their hostel is a burned-out shell, and their classmates are left with trauma that may never fully heal.

“We still don’t understand how this could happen,” said a survivor quietly, her hands trembling. “We’re alive, but nothing feels real anymore.”

