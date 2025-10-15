LIVE TV
Watch Video: Dhirendra Shastri Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan Amid His Health Crisis, Brings Special Gift

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham met saint Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, seeking blessings and discussing the upcoming 170 km Sanatan Hindu Ekta padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan. The saints exchanged spiritual thoughts and reinforced unity through Sanatan Dharma.

Dhirendra Shastri and Premanand Maharaj (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 15, 2025 20:37:40 IST

Badeshwar Dham head Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri went to Vrindavan and met saint Premanand Maharaj. Shastri received blessings during their spiritual meeting at Shri Radha Kelikunj, spoke about the forthcoming Sanatan Hindu Ekta foot march and showed great respect to the great saint. 

In his turn, Premanand Maharaj gave Shastri a glorifying compliment, saying he was like an associate of the Lord who dispels illusion wherever he arrived.

Dhirendra Shastri Visits Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri came to Shri Radha Kelikunj in Vrindavan at approximately 7.30 AM. Enquiring how Premanand Maharaj was doing, he blessed him, and asked him to join the Sanatan Hindu Ekta, padyatra (foot march).

Premanand Maharaj embraced him and threw a stole over his shoulders. Shastri also had prostrations and the prasad given to him by Radha Rani was a chunari (sacred cloth). Some volunteers of Bageshwar Dham went with him on the visit.

In the dialogue, Shastri said that he had arrived in Vrindavan after becoming bound in Maya (illusion) in Mumbai, and that divine associates usually went into the trap of illusion to liberate other people. He mentioned that Dhirendra Shastri was such a divine soul and when he sings the name of the Lord everywhere, the illusion is gone. Maharaj highlighted the fact that the name of the Lord is immeasurable.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Pilgrimage 

Premanand Ji inquired of the length of time Shastri had been in Vrindavan. Shastri told him that he was on a brief pilgrimage and that he had heard of the Sanatan Hindu Ekta foot march between Delhi and Vrindavan.

Premanand Maharaj replied that the whole creation comprising the sky, the earth, the sun, the air, and the space is based on Sanatan Dharma. Without it, nothing can exist. To this he added that selfless action will invariably lead one to the eternal truth no matter the place they are.

Shastri also presented Maharaj with the idol of lord Balaji which his grandfather-guru had provided him in the meeting. In reference to Maharaj disease, he said even his sick body is a leela of god.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s support to Premanand Ji Maharaj

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has also on many occasions spoken out in favour of Premanand Maharaj. Several months back, he had come to his defense when there was a backlash against the opinions of Premanand Ji regarding the boyfriend-girlfriend culture.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 8:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS