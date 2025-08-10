LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > India > We Are Also In The Process Of Inducting RPAs And UAVs’…..: DG Paramesh Sivamani

We Are Also In The Process Of Inducting RPAs And UAVs’…..: DG Paramesh Sivamani

The Indian Coast Guard is in the process of inducting Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to enhance its surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence gathering capabilities, according to Director General Paramesh Sivamani in a recorded podcast on the YouTube by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Director General Paramesh Sivamani and Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri (Photo Credit- @IndiaCoastGuard)
Director General Paramesh Sivamani and Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri (Photo Credit- @IndiaCoastGuard)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 10, 2025 23:24:00 IST

The Indian Coast Guard is in the process of inducting Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to enhance its surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence gathering capabilities, according to Director General Paramesh Sivamani in a recorded podcast on the YouTube by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The DG said, “As a forward-looking coast guard, we are also inducting state-of-the-art ships with cutting-edge technology. “

The DG further added that a similar will be the case for aircraft as well, which will be a force multiplier for us. Mr Sivamani said ICG is also in the process of inducting RPAs and UAVs, which will enhance the surveillance and reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering for us over the maritime domain. The RPA and UAV denote the Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. 

What are the Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles?

For those who don’t know, Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) are both aircraft that operate without a pilot on board. One of the major differences in both these terms is that RPAs are specifically remotely piloted via a control link and pilot station. Meanwhile, the UAVs encompass a broader category that can include both remotely piloted and fully autonomous aircraft. To summarize, all remotely piloted aircraft are UAVs, but not all UAVs are remotely piloted. 

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle- It is a general term for any aircraft that operates without a human pilot on board. These vehicles can be controlled remotely or operate autonomously based on pre-programmed instructions. 

Remotely Piloted Aircraft- Remotely Piloted Aircraft is a specific type of UAV that is controlled by a pilot from a remote location. It is done by using a control link and a remote pilot station. The pilot is not physically on the aircraft but is still actively controlling its flight. 

Also read: Assam: One Arrested For The Alleged Rape And Murder Of 8-Year-Old Girl At Tea Garden

 

Tags: Director General Paramesh SivamaniIndian Coast GuardRemotely Piloted Aircraft

RELATED News

Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes
‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai
Father Of RG Kar Rape Victim Says Wife Assaulted By Women Police At Nabanna Rally

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
We Are Also In The Process Of Inducting RPAs And UAVs’…..: DG Paramesh Sivamani

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

We Are Also In The Process Of Inducting RPAs And UAVs’…..: DG Paramesh Sivamani

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

We Are Also In The Process Of Inducting RPAs And UAVs’…..: DG Paramesh Sivamani
We Are Also In The Process Of Inducting RPAs And UAVs’…..: DG Paramesh Sivamani
We Are Also In The Process Of Inducting RPAs And UAVs’…..: DG Paramesh Sivamani
We Are Also In The Process Of Inducting RPAs And UAVs’…..: DG Paramesh Sivamani

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?