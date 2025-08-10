LIVE TV
Assam: One Arrested For The Alleged Rape And Murder Of 8-Year-Old Girl At Tea Garden

Assam: One Arrested For The Alleged Rape And Murder Of 8-Year-Old Girl At Tea Garden

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district as informed by the police and reported in the PTI on August 10, 2025, Sunday.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 10, 2025 21:52:00 IST

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a tea garden in Assam’s Dibrugarh district as informed by the police and reported in the PTI on August 10, 2025, Sunday. According to the police, this incident happened at a small tea garden in Kachari Pathar in Namrup police station area on August 09, 2025, Saturday when the girl was out to collect firewood. An officer said, “”The accused was fishing nearby when he saw the girl alone. He allegedly raped and killed her, most likely by smothering.”

What is the punishment for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita?

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the punishment for rape is rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than ten years. This punishment can extend to imprisonment for life (means the remaining of the person’s natural life), and also a fine. Gang rape, can also result in a death sentence, especially when the victim is under 18. The BNS also has new provisions for offences like sexual intercourse on a false promise of marriage, employment, or promotion. These offences are also punishable with imprisonment and fines. 
Soaring rape cases in India.

The rising number of rape cases in India 

India has always struggled with the rising number of rape cases in India. According to the Statista Research Department, in 2022, the total number of rape cases reported in India amounted to over 31 thousand. This was seen as a slight decrease in rape cases compared to the previous year, i.e.- 2021. Despite the fact that many rapes are not reported in the country, it is an issue that continuously dominates the news headlines. Some of them also lead to public protests. In many cases, people in the society go on to shame the victim, rather than the perpetrator. 

