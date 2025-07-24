Home > India > Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment

Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment

A 30-year-old PWD assistant engineer in Assam’s Bongaigaon died by suicide, leaving a note that blamed two senior officials for pressuring her to clear fake bills. Police have booked the accused under abetment charges and launched an investigation.

Woman Engineer Suicide In Assam
Woman Engineer Suicide In Assam

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 24, 2025 12:34:43 IST

A 30-year-old assistant engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Assam’s Bongaigaon was found dead in her rented accommodation on Tuesday afternoon. Police saai, she died by suicide and leaving behind a note blaming two senior officials for pressuring her to pass fraudulent bills.

The deceased, a resident of Guwahati, had recently been posted to Bongaigaon. Her body was discovered hanging in her rented apartment around 1:30 pm, police officials said.

In her handwritten suicide note, the engineer alleged that she had been under intense mental stress due to constant pressure from two senior officials who allegedly forced her to approve bills for incomplete work. Based on the note and a formal complaint lodged by her family, police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Medhi Sharma, a recently promoted Superintendent Engineer who earlier served as Executive Engineer in Bongaigaon, and Aminul Islam, a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) currently posted in Bongaigaon.

The woman’s note, which surfaced on social media shortly after her death, is now part of the investigation. A senior officer confirmed the note’s authenticity and said it was recovered from the room where her body was found. It has been sent for forensic analysis.

In the note, she described months of mental harassment and lack of institutional support. “I am taking this step due to extreme stress from my work, there is no one to guide me in the office. I am tired and have nowhere to go. My parents are worried for me,” the note reads.

Following the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the family on Tuesday evening.

Police said further investigations are underway and more arrests could follow if others are found complicit in the alleged coercion. 

Must Read: 2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused

Tags: PWDWoman Engineer

RELATED News

When Mukesh Ambani Lent Rs 500 Crore To Brother Anil Ambani, Throwback
Silver Price Today Drops To ₹1,18,000/kg: Is the Correction Temporary Or Trend Shift?
2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused
ED Raids Anil Ambani’s Premises In Mumbai And Delhi Days After SBI Declares Him a Fraud
Will Impeachment Proceedings Start A Fresh Government -Judiciary Face Off?

LATEST NEWS

Box Office Clash: Can Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Beat Ram Charan’s Game Changer?
Neymar’s Fury and Fireower: Star Clashes with Fans as Santos Slide Deeper into Trouble
An-24 Plane, Carrying 50 People Onboard, Crashes In Russia’s Far East
Marcus Rashford Seals Barcelona Loan Move from Manchester United in Search of Fresh Start
Barcelona’s Japan Tour Cancelled: Disarray In Preseason Plans?
Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment
Russian An-24 Plane With 50 Onboard Disappears From Radar Near China Border
How Aging Affects Weather Sensitivity: 5 Key Causes You Should Know
This Indian Town Tops the Charts for Extra-Marital Affairs- You Won’t Believe Who’s No. 2!
Joao Felix Set for Benfica Homecoming?
Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment
Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment
Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment
Woman Engineer Dies By Suicide In Assam, Two Senior Officials Arrested For Abetment

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?