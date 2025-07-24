LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Live TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Home > India > 2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused

2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused

The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court's acquittal of 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, stating they will not be re-arrested. The court clarified the acquittal will not serve as a precedent and issued a notice to hear related legal questions.

2006 Mumbai Blasts Case Update
2006 Mumbai Blasts Case Update

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 24, 2025 11:45:36 IST

In the latest development, the Supreme Court of India has stayed the Bombay High Court judgment that acquitted 12 persons accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. A bench of the top court issued a clear directive that, while it has put a hold on the High Court’s order, the 12 accused who were acquitted will not be taken back into custody. The court clarified that its interim order only applies to the acquittal and does not impact the liberty of the accused. This move came after the Maharashtra government challenged the High Court’s decision to acquit the accused.

Supreme Court Says Acquittal Cannot Be Treated as Precedent

The Supreme Court also clarified that the Bombay High Court’s ruling in the 7/11 Mumbai train blast case will not serve as a precedent for future cases. The bench made it clear that the legal conclusions drawn in that acquittal will not affect or influence the outcome of other ongoing or future cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). This clarification holds importance for several other pending trials under the same law. The court’s direction ensures that other MCOCA-related proceedings will be judged on their individual merits.

Along with the stay order, the Supreme Court has issued a formal notice in the case. It will now hear the legal questions that have been raised against the High Court’s acquittal of the accused. The matter will be taken up in due course. The court aims to examine the grounds on which the High Court passed its judgment and determine whether those grounds align with legal and constitutional standards. The outcome of this hearing could influence how similar terrorism-related acquittals are reviewed in the future.

What Happened In 2006 Mumbai Train Blast ? 

On July 11, 2006, a series of seven powerful blasts struck Mumbai’s suburban trains within 11 minutes during peak evening hours. The bombs were placed in pressure cookers and hidden in the first-class compartments of local trains on the Western line.

The coordinated attacks killed 189 people and injured over 800. Investigators claimed that Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and banned outfit SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) were involved. Police arrested several suspects under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The case became one of India’s most high-profile terror investigations.

Must Read: BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai

RELATED News

BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai
Will Impeachment Proceedings Start A Fresh Government -Judiciary Face Off?
NEWSX EXCLUSIVE | Man Posing As Ambassador Of Imaginary Nations Busted In Ghaziabad
India‑UK Free Trade Deal: A Game‑Changer In 10 Sectors You Don’t Want To Miss?
What Is The Precedent To An Impeachment Of Sitting Supreme Court Judge? Justice Verma Case

LATEST NEWS

This Indian Town Tops the Charts for Extra-Marital Affairs- You Won’t Believe Who’s No. 2!
Joao Felix Set for Benfica Homecoming?
Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Deal; More Than a Paycheck, It’s a Bold Power Move
2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused
Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises
Toto Wolff Quiets Max Verstappen Noise With Clear 2026 Focus
Thailand Carries Out Airstrikes On Cambodian Military Targets Amid Escalating Border Dispute
Janhvi Kapoor’s Tollywood Era: Pay Soars For Peddi & AA22 After Five Crore Devara Paycheck
Women’s Euro 2025: Spain’s Golden Girl Aitana Bonmati Sends Them To Final
2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused
2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused
2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused
2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?